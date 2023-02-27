Potential Northern Ireland Deal Unlikely to Boost Sterling

0831 GMT - The prospect of a deal between the U.K. and EU for post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland is unlikely to provide much support to sterling, ING says. Expectations are building for a deal to soften trade barriers on the Irish Sea as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later Monday, ING analyst Chris Turner says in a note. "An improvement in U.K.-EU relations probably does little for sterling in that it will not improve the broader trading environment between the U.K. and the EU." EUR/GBP trades flat at 0.8825 and GBP/USD rises 0.1% to 1.1964. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

DX (Group) Resumes Dividend After 1H Pretax Profit Rose

DX (Group) PLC said Monday that pretax profit rose for the first half of fiscal 2023, driven by new business wins, price increases and strong customer service levels, and that it is resuming dividend payments.

---

Dechra Pharmaceuticals 1H Pretax Profit Fell on Costs Despite Revenue Rise

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC said Monday that pretax profit in the first half of fiscal 2023 fell on higher costs, despite a rise in revenue, and that it sees full-year underlying operating profit meeting the lower end of market views.

---

Elixirr Sees 2022 Revenue, Earnings Rising; Hikes Dividend

Elixirr International PLC said Monday that it expects to report revenue and adjusted Ebitda for 2022 rose in line with market expectations, and significantly increased its final dividend.

---

Hercules Site Services Raises GBP1.7 Mln to Support Labour Supply Unit Growth

Hercules Site Services PLC said Monday that it has raised 1.7 million pounds ($2 million) via a share placing and will use the money for working capital to support organic growth in its labour supply unit.

---

Begbies Traynor Expects to Meet FY Views as 3Q in Line

Begbies Traynor Group PLC said Monday that third-quarter performance has been in line with the first half year and it continues to expect to meet market expectations for the full year.

---

Bunzl 2022 Pretax Profit Rose But Missed Consensus; Backs 2023 Views

Bunzl PLC said Monday that 2022 pretax profit and revenue rose but missed consensus, and backed its guidance for 2023.

---

Artemis Resources Shares Halted on ASX Pending Capital Raising

Artemis Resources Ltd. said Monday that trading in its shares has been suspended on the Australian Securities Exchange ahead of a planned capital raising.

---

Fix Price Group 4Q Profit Rose on Increased Sales, Store Openings

Fix Price Group Ltd. said Monday that both fourth-quarter revenue and profit rose on increased store openings and higher sales.

---

Capricorn Energy Overall 2022 Production Fell; Names New Acting CFO

Capricorn Energy PLC said Monday that its 2022 overall production slipped on lower gas production, and named Clare Mawdsley as acting chief financial officer.

---

GlobalData 2022 Profit, Revenue Rose

GlobalData PLC said Monday that 2022 pretax profit rose as the company delivered on its near-term financial targets thanks to resilient nature of the business model.

---

AB Foods Upgrades FY 2023 Views as Inflation Pressure Eases -- Update

Associated British Foods PLC said Monday that its fiscal 2023 expectations have improved as inflationary pressures are starting to ease.

---

Senior 2022 Pretax Profit Fell on Stronger Comparatives

Senior PLC on Monday reported a fall in 2022 pretax profit after booking the proceeds from the sale of its Aerospace Connecticut business in the comparable period.

---

UK Oil & Gas Installs Boreholes for Horse Hill Site, to Improve Earnings

UK Oil & Gas PLC said Monday that it has installed three groundwater monitoring boreholes at its planned Horse Hill-2z site in England, part of a program to improve the site's net earnings.

---

CentralNic 2022 Revenue, Profit Jump as Market Share Gained

CentralNic Group PLC said Monday that pretax profit and revenue jumped in 2022 as organic growth accelerated amid market share gains.

---

Forward Partners' Shares Fall on Lower 2022 Portfolio Valuation, Net Asset Value

Shares of Forward Partners Group PLC fell 9.1% in early trade on Monday after the company said it expects to report a fall in the value of its portfolio and net asset value for last year due to public market and macroeconomic pressures.

---

Beeks Financial Cloud 1H Pretax Loss Widened on Higher Costs; FY 2023 in Line With Views

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC said Monday that its pretax loss widened in the first half of fiscal 2023 after it booked higher costs, and that it sees full-year results in line with expectations.

---

Rambler Metals Applies for Creditor Protection, Agrees $5 Mln Loan

Rambler Metals & Mining PLC said Monday that it has applied for an initial order for creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, and entered a conditional agreement for a $5 million loan.

Market Talk:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals' Tough 1H Leads to Forecast Cuts

0829 GMT - Dechra Pharmaceuticals' first-half results show a tough on-year comparison as the company was hit by a lack of revenue in South Korea and acquisition integration costs, Jefferies says. The U.K. veterinary pharmaceuticals company now expects full-year fiscal 2023 underlying operating profit to be at the lower end of analyst expectations following recent U.S. destocking--around GBP188 million, up from GBP174.3 million in fiscal 2022 but down from prior expectations of around GBP191 million--Jefferies analysts say in a research note. "Increased investments being made in R&D are expected to underpin operating margin expansion over the medium term," the U.S. bank says. Jefferies retains its buy rating and 3,112.0 pence price target on the stock. Shares are down 13% at 2,702.0 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

---

AB Foods' Primark Margin Drives Improvements

0821 GMT - Associated British Foods' fiscal first half confirmed that Primark is able to deliver a more constructive near-term margin, Jefferies analysts say in a note as shares rise 1.3%. The British conglomerate reported that Primark is expected to report adjusted operating profit margin to be above 8%, given the stronger-than-expected trading momentum, which is likely to lead to a 5% market consensus upgrade, they say. "The U.K. remains the key driver, with other regions seemingly experiencing limited volume gains despite the Omicron base of reporting," they say. Jefferies has a hold rating on the stock and a price target of 1,750 pence. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

---

AB Foods' 1H Sales, FY Guidance Beat Expectations

0801 GMT - Associated British Foods' 1H update had stronger-than-expected sales and improved outlook for the full year given Primark's better margins ahead, RBC Capital Markets analysts Richard Chamberlain and Manjari Dhar say in a note. The British conglomerate anticipates 1H total sales to be more than 20% above last year's levels at actual exchange rates, beating RBC's forecast of 14%, while like-for-like sales rose 10% as expected, they say. Regarding full-year outlook, AB Foods currently sees adjusted EPS broadly in line with FY 2022 levels, also ahead of RBC's forecast of a 8% fall. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 0347ET