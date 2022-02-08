Log in
Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender

02/08/2022 | 01:00am EST
(Updates with details on Vattenfall, separate floating offshore bid by Agder Energi and Green Investment Group)

OSLO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Norway has earmarked two areas in the North Sea to accommodate up to 4.5 gigawatt (GW) of floating and bottom-fixed wind turbine capacity and will identify additional offshore areas for development amid strong interest from energy firms.

Utsira Nord, an area of 1,000 square km (386 square miles), is located northwest of the oil industry capital Stavanger and is seen as suitable for floating wind power.

Soerlige Nordsjoe II, some 2,590 square km and bordering the Danish sector of the North Sea, is suitable for bottom-fixed wind power turbines.

Companies and joint ventures that have confirmed their participation are:

Sweden's Vattenfall has joined Seagust, a joint venture between industrial investment firms Arendals Fossekompani (AFK) and Ferd, seeking to bid for both areas.

Shell is partnering with local utilities BKK and Lyse to prepare bids for both Utsira Nord and Soerlige Nordsjoe II.

British oil major BP announced it will join Norway's Statkraft and Aker Offshore Wind <AOW-E.OL> to bid for permits in both areas.

Denmark's Orsted has formed a consortium with Fred. Olsen Renewables, a subsidiary of Bonheur and utility Hafslund-Eco, which plans to jointly develop offshore wind in both areas.

Equinor will seek acreage in both areas. It is planning a bid with Eni renewables unit Vaargroenn for a floating offshore wind farm at Utsira North and has teamed up with Germany's RWE and Norsk Hydro for a planned wind farm at Soerlige Nordsjoe II.

Germany's EnBW and several Norwegian partners, including wholesale and retail food supplier Norgesgruppen, have announced the Norseman Consortia initiative to develop a 1.4 GW wind farm in the Soerlige Nordsjoe II area.

Italy's Eni and Norway's HitecVision have formed the Vaargroenn joint venture and seek acreage at Soerlige Nordsjoe II together with utility Agder Energi and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG).

Separately, Agder Energi and GIG have announced plans to bid for offshore wind acreage at Utsira Nord.

Magnora and TechnipFMC plan to bid for a site at Utsira Nord through their Magnora Offshore Wind partnership.

Deep Wind Offshore, a joint venture of shipping company Knutsen OAS and utilities Haugaland Kraft and Sunnhordland Kraftlag, plans projects for both sites.

A joint venture of offshore supply firm NorSea, majority owned by shipping firm Wilhelmsen and Belgian offshore wind development firm Parkwind, has said it plans to apply for licences in both areas. (Reporting by Nora Buli Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
