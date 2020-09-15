Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Potentiostat Market | Insights on the Crisis and the Roadmap to Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

The global potentiostat market to register an incremental growth of USD 28.77 million, witnessing a CAGR of almost 3% during 2020-2024, according to latest market research analysis by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the potentiostat market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005872/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Potentiostat Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Potentiostat Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of potentiostat market. Download free report sample

The potentiostat market will witness a Positive and Superior impact during the forecast period owing to the extensive rise of COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, as per Technavio’s pandemic-focused research highlights, the market growth is likely to increase compared to 2019.

Potentiostat Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. With a rapidly shifting focus toward creating a digital marketplace to provide a convenient platform for stakeholders in the supply chain, several companies in the market are resorting to move their businesses online along with existing brick-and-mortar channels.

Major Potentiostat market participants are

  • AMETEK Inc.
  • BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Gamry Instruments
  • Harvard Bioscience Inc.
  • Ivium Technologies BV
  • Metrohm AG
  • PalmSens BV
  • Stanford Research Systems
  • Tektronix Inc.

Click here to learn about report’s detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Potentiostat Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Potentiostat Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Environmental
    • Pharmaceutical
    • Food testing
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • ROW

North America region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

The Potentiostat market is driven by growing demand for potentiostats in drug testing and favorable regulations for food and environmental testing, as per Technavio’s pandemic impact-focused research study. Furthermore, Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations in the Information Technology industry.

For gaining more insights about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on related reports, check out Technavio’s Information Technology section

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Environmental - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Food testing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AMETEK Inc.
  • BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Gamry Instruments
  • Harvard Bioscience Inc.
  • Ivium Technologies BV
  • Metrohm AG
  • PalmSens BV
  • Stanford Research Systems
  • Tektronix Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pNVR, INC. : Announces Pricing of $50 Million of Senior Notes Due 2030
PR
05:58pCONTINENTAL AG : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:57pDOLLARAMA : Announces Private Offering of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes
AQ
05:56pFirst Bank provides update on COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals
GL
05:55pFIRST BANK : provides update on COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals
AQ
05:55pASX : is revising its temporary emergency capital raising measures
PU
05:55pGUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Guidewire Software, Inc. Investors of the Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - GWRE
PR
05:55pTELOS PARTNERS LLC : Appoints Jason Inzana, PhD to General Manager in Next Phase of Growth Strategy
BU
05:53pINDUSTRIAS BACHOCO B DE C : China suspends poultry imports from second U.S. plant over COVID-19, industry group says
RE
05:53pMAXIM POWER CORP. : Announces Interim Chief Financial Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKOLA CORPORATION : GM encouraged by global recovery, but not interested in 'short-term pop' for stock - CEO
2FAURECIA SE : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA amend merger terms to conserve cash
3Pandemic's "great reset" pushes energy firms toward renewables, hydrogen - execs
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : How ByteDance's CEO balked at selling TikTok's U.S. business
5LISI S.A. : LISI S A : AUTOMOTIVE Former in Delle will benefit from the French automotive modernization fund

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group