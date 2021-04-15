Log in
Potloc Named a Best Workplace in Canada

04/15/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2021) - Potloc, Inc., the pioneer in leveraging social media's reach and precision to improve the quality of consumer research, today announced that it has been recognized as one of this year's Best Workplaces in Canada, and they ranked #29 on the list compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Potloc recognized for its high-trust, high-performance workplace culture
  • Potloc employees see the Company's workplace culture as a competitive advantage
  • Announcement follows Potloc CEO being named a Forbes Under 30 leader

About Great Place to Work®:
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic-specific Best Workplace lists. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study’s flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There’s only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

About Potloc:
Potloc is a tech-enabled consumer research company that conducts survey sampling through social networks. With its sampling technology, Potloc can reach any niche audience or geo-targeted survey respondents to provide businesses and organizations with valuable insights. Leading brands and top consulting firms worldwide leverage this sampling approach to acquire respondents, understand their consumer base, and solve strategic challenges. Headquartered in Montreal and founded in 2014, Potloc has global offices in North America and Europe. Check us out at www.potloc.com.

Contacts:

Mike Sottak
+1 650-248-9597
mike@wiredislandpr.com

Reinaldo Calcaño
+1 514-803-9437
press@potloc.com

Source: Potloc

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80576


© Newsfilecorp 2021
