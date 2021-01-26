Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Potomac Fund Management Adds ETF Strategist Main Management to Union UMA Platform; Maintains Focus on Serving Underserved Financial Advisors

01/26/2021 | 10:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Potomac Fund Management, Inc. (“Potomac”), a boutique investment strategist, is pleased to announce that it has added Main Management to a short list of approved third-party strategists available to advisors using the Union UMA platform.

Maintaining a distinct focus on serving independent financial advisors who typically receive little to no support from much larger platforms, Potomac found synergy with the Main Management approach – namely a commitment to bespoke customer service.

“To echo the famous words of Gang Starr, at Potomac we’re going to ‘take it personal,’” said Manish Khatta, President and CIO, Potomac. “The unvarnished truth is that if you are a sub-$100M AUM advisor in this industry you can’t buy good customer service. Main shares our view that all advisors regardless of asset levels deserve a helping hand – a real human being who picks up the phone and works with them to get it right.”

“We’re all about providing simple, effective solutions for advisors,” said Kim Arthur, CEO, Main Management. “This is a people business at the end of the day, and we never forget that. We believe advisors are yearning for personalized, customized support when it comes to managing assets. Potomac feels the same way – this is an alignment of two firms with a shared ethos.”

Potomac has maintained a laser-like focus on serving financial advisors tired of being belittled or ignored by larger firms. Few RIAs start with a billion in assets under management. Most were sub-$100M themselves once upon a time, and yet these days anything below that threshold doesn’t seem to count. Who decided?

Khatta concludes: “When researching investment strategists, we don't just want to talk to wholesalers; we want to talk to the money managers. We want to dig into the process and avoid the fluff because process drives results.”

Potomac recently crossed $300M in assets under management and advisement. They are well positioned to staff up and ensure the number #1 priority will ALWAYS be personalized customer service to underserved financial advisors.

About Potomac Fund Management

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Potomac Fund Management (“Potomac”) is a boutique investment strategist for financial advisors. With strategies available on numerous platforms including Envestnet, SMArtX, and the Union UMA platform, Potomac supports advisors with the resources best suited for their individual businesses. Each avenue is built on Potomac’s core belief that financial success is about more than hitting a number twenty years into the future; it is about feeling confident as you get there.

About Main Management

A pioneer in managing all-ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) portfolios, Main Management, LLC aims to deliver core solutions that outperform a stated benchmark in a tax aware manner so clients get to keep more of their investment returns. As a boutique firm based in San Francisco, we are committed to delivering liquid, transparent, and cost-effective investment solutions to family offices, high net worth individuals and institutional investors. By combining the investment insights of experienced industry professionals with smart implementation vehicles, Main Management offers a unique approach that translates into distinct advantages for our clients.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:15aDecember Personal Income Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:15aMercer International Inc. Completes Private Offering of $875,000,000 of 2029 Senior Notes, Settlement of Tender Offer of 2024 Senior Notes and Redemption of 2025 Senior Notes
GL
10:14aCNA FINANCIAL : to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results & Host Conference Call
PU
10:14aAMGEN : Alliance for the Million Hearts Campaign Aims to Prevent One Million Heart Attacks and Strokes by 2022
PU
10:12aPFIZER : EU demands that vaccine makers honor their commitments
AQ
10:12aPEN SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Penumbra, Inc.
GL
10:12aLIVEAUCTIONEERS : Annual Report Cites Positive Environmental Impact of Recirculated Antiques, Collecting Trends, and Record Growth in 2020
PR
10:11aRebound in risk sentiment pulls sterling higher
RE
10:11aDEUTSCHE BANK : conducting internal investigation on banking product sale
AQ
10:11aHUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED : Bank to close 97 in-store branches as part of TCF acquisition
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3MORE CARATS AND SPARKLE: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany
4INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : MSCI to remove five Chinese firms from global index based on Trump order
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ