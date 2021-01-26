Potomac Fund Management Adds ETF Strategist Main Management to Union UMA Platform; Maintains Focus on Serving Underserved Financial Advisors

Potomac Fund Management, Inc. (“Potomac”), a boutique investment strategist, is pleased to announce that it has added Main Management to a short list of approved third-party strategists available to advisors using the Union UMA platform.

Maintaining a distinct focus on serving independent financial advisors who typically receive little to no support from much larger platforms, Potomac found synergy with the Main Management approach – namely a commitment to bespoke customer service.

“To echo the famous words of Gang Starr, at Potomac we’re going to ‘take it personal,’” said Manish Khatta, President and CIO, Potomac. “The unvarnished truth is that if you are a sub-$100M AUM advisor in this industry you can’t buy good customer service. Main shares our view that all advisors regardless of asset levels deserve a helping hand – a real human being who picks up the phone and works with them to get it right.”

“We’re all about providing simple, effective solutions for advisors,” said Kim Arthur, CEO, Main Management. “This is a people business at the end of the day, and we never forget that. We believe advisors are yearning for personalized, customized support when it comes to managing assets. Potomac feels the same way – this is an alignment of two firms with a shared ethos.”

Potomac has maintained a laser-like focus on serving financial advisors tired of being belittled or ignored by larger firms. Few RIAs start with a billion in assets under management. Most were sub-$100M themselves once upon a time, and yet these days anything below that threshold doesn’t seem to count. Who decided?

Khatta concludes: “When researching investment strategists, we don't just want to talk to wholesalers; we want to talk to the money managers. We want to dig into the process and avoid the fluff because process drives results.”

Potomac recently crossed $300M in assets under management and advisement. They are well positioned to staff up and ensure the number #1 priority will ALWAYS be personalized customer service to underserved financial advisors.

About Potomac Fund Management

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Potomac Fund Management (“Potomac”) is a boutique investment strategist for financial advisors. With strategies available on numerous platforms including Envestnet, SMArtX, and the Union UMA platform, Potomac supports advisors with the resources best suited for their individual businesses. Each avenue is built on Potomac’s core belief that financial success is about more than hitting a number twenty years into the future; it is about feeling confident as you get there.

About Main Management

A pioneer in managing all-ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) portfolios, Main Management, LLC aims to deliver core solutions that outperform a stated benchmark in a tax aware manner so clients get to keep more of their investment returns. As a boutique firm based in San Francisco, we are committed to delivering liquid, transparent, and cost-effective investment solutions to family offices, high net worth individuals and institutional investors. By combining the investment insights of experienced industry professionals with smart implementation vehicles, Main Management offers a unique approach that translates into distinct advantages for our clients.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005438/en/