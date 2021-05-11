Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pouch : Secures Seed Round Funding from ILS Capital

05/11/2021 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investment gives Pouch more resources to speed its entry into the commercial auto insurance market

Pouch has closed a seed round of funding from ILS Capital, giving it access to a portfolio company ecosystem and expertise that has accelerated its launch. Pouch, which offers simple, no-hassle commercial auto insurance that rewards small businesses for safe driving, adds a new line of business to ILS Capital’s portfolio while ILS provides resources that allow Pouch to focus on growth.

As part of the investment, ILS Capital will provide Pouch with access to its portfolio of insurance companies to underwrite policies, access to distribution channels, and operational and development resources and expertise—all of which has saved Pouch significant time and money, prevented delays and trial and error, and allowed Pouch to launch in less than half the time it would have taken to assemble the necessary resources on its own.

“This capital and our portfolio gives Pouch the freedom to focus on growing its business and a fast track to market,” said Tom Libassi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at ILS Capital. “At the same time, Pouch is led by a team rich with proven experience that expands the knowledge and expertise in our portfolio. It also opens up access to the direct-to-business market and telematics, which are highly complementary to what we do. This investment reflects our confidence in Pouch’s leadership and our shared vision. We have every confidence that Pouch will take the ball and run.”

The investment will give Pouch all the advantages of a midsize insurance provider from day one. While it typically takes new insurance companies 18 months or more to assemble the services and expertise required to get off the ground, Pouch has launched in just eight months, leveraging the experience of its founders and the resources at its disposal at ILS Capital.

The speed of Pouch’s launch translates to speed and flexibility for agents and policyholders. Pouch is able to serve customers, develop new products, and solve problems faster than the typical bureaucratic pace of insurance companies.

“Insurance presents more hurdles to entrepreneurs than just about any other industry. You not only have to raise capital, you also have to find an insurer to write the policies, not to mention all the regulatory approvals,” said Steve McKay, Founder and CEO of Pouch. “ILS Capital has given us everything we need to move as fast as possible to take advantage of the opportunities in commercial auto insurance. They helped us bring to market our fresh approach and rewards for safe driving so that we can immediately help businesses protect some of their most valuable assets.”

Aimed at contractors, landscapers, florists, and other small businesses that depend on a fleet of vehicles, Pouch offers free GPS tracking for every vehicle insured, helping small business owners better manage and protect one of their most valuable assets while earning discounted rates and other goodies. Pouch is now available in Illinois and will roll out to additional states in the coming months.

About Pouch

Pouch rewards small businesses for safe driving. With instant quotes, simple sign up, and discounted rates based on your actual driving, Pouch offers a faster and smarter way to buy commercial auto insurance. At the same time, Pouch gives every customer free GPS vehicle tracking software to keep an eye on every vehicle, reduce risk, and improve safety. With Pouch, small business owners can better track and manage their fleet and lower their bills. Learn more at pouchinsurance.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:13aMOLECULAR TARGETING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.  : and University of Antwerp Begin First-in-Human Study of TDURA Diagnostic for Early Detection of Response to Colon Cancer Therapy
BU
09:13aCOMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.  : Awarded $2.0 Million Contract for 500W Ka-band Gateway Amplifiers
BU
09:13aMENLO SECURITY  : Working with Child Cyber Safety Expert to Educate Parents and Students About Staying Safe Online
BU
09:13aMAXIMUS  : CEO Furthers Company's Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
BU
09:13aLiveBarn Receives Significant Growth Investment From Susquehanna Growth Equity
BU
09:12aELECTRICITY GENERATING  : 11 May 2021 Financial Performance Quarter 1 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
09:12aELECTRICITY GENERATING  : 11 May 2021 Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 Ending 31 Mar 2021
PU
09:12aTYSON FOODS  : Calendar, Schmalendar! Summer Lovers Near and Far Invited to Sign the Ball Park® Brand #SummerNow Petition to Name May 20 the First Day of Summer
PU
09:12aBARRON'S : Time to Get Dressed for the Reopening. These Stocks Will Benefit.
PU
09:12aRALPH LAUREN  : Groundbreaking New Fund Launches to Support Women in Global Value Chains
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : Inflation nerves drive European stocks' worst sell-off in 3 weeks
2FANGS and BATS sell-off spooks world stocks
3Top U.S. fuel pipeline remains days from reopening after cyberattack
4'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users
5AGFA-GEVAERT NV : AGFA-GEVAERT IN Q1 2021: ongoing volume recovery, good performance by HealthCare IT and Digi..

HOT NEWS