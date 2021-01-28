Poultry production 2020: more eggs for hatching and more slaughterings

Press release: 12.423-014/21

Vienna, 2021-01-28 - In 2020, hatcheries subject to reporting requirements reported a total of 132.5 million chicken eggs for hatching, according to Statistics Austria. This represents an increase of 5.7% compared to the previous year. The number of eggs for fattening breeds rose by 6.0% to 108.2 million; eggs for laying breeds increased by 4.2% to 24.3 million.

Accordingly, the number of hatched chicks for fattening purpose amounted to 84.9 million (+4.0% compared to 2019) while those for laying purpose increased to 19.0 million (+1.5%) (see table 1).

Furthermore, slaughterhouses subject to reporting requirements slaughtered 98.0 million chickens in 2020, by 8.0% more than in 2019. The volume of chicken meat in processed form reached 125 000 tonnes, 8.2% more than in the previous year. Around 44.6% of the total slaughter volume (2019: 44.2%) allotted to the processing form 'meat, parts' (see table 2).

Information on methods, definitions:In accordance with Federal Law Gazette II No. 356/2003 (in the version currently in force), all slaughterhouses with at least 5 000 poultry slaughterings per year and all hatcheries with a capacity of at least 1 000 hatching eggs are subject to this survey. Numbers on turkeys, geese, ducks, guinea fowls and chicken for mixed meat and laying use will not be published for data protection reasons.

2019 2020 Change in % Eggs for hatching in pieces 125 335 939 132 483 067 +5.7 for laying purpose 23 310 823 24 293 218 +4.2 for fattening purpose 102 025 116 108 189 849 +6.0 Hatched chicks in head 100 316 741 103 845 364 +3.5 for laying purpose - female 9 280 090 9 435 787 +1.7 for laying purpose - male 9 399 902 9 532 910 +1.4 for fattening purpose 81 636 749 84 876 667 +4.0

Chicken slaughterings 2019 2020 Change in % In head 90 701 991 97 990 945 +8.0 Weight in kg 115 511 521 124 997 621 +8.2 plucked and gutted 49 182 45 441 -7.6 ready to roast/grill (incl. giblets) 25 508 254 28 772 594 +12.8 ready to roast/grill (excl. giblets) 30 920 005 30 972 179 +0.2 meat, parts 51 073 947 55 801 715 +9.3 meat, boneless 7 960 133 9 405 692 +18.2

