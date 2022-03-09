Pound Could Rise Even as UK Economy Faces Hit From Surging Energy Prices

0948 GMT - Soaring energy prices could hurt the U.K. economy but sterling should rise in the near-term given the prospect of the Bank of England raising interest rates further, ING says. "High energy prices are increasing the risks that the U.K. goes into a technical recession in the third and fourth quarters of this year," ING analysts say. "While these fears may be negative for GBP over the longer term (and we do favor EUR/GBP higher next year), a hawkish Bank of England and a flatter or even inverted yield curve would probably keep GBP bid." EUR/GBP could fall below 0.8300 again in the near-term, they say. EUR/GBP rises 0.2% to 0.8339 but GBP/USD gains 0.3% to 1.3138. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Mothercare Suspends Business in Russia Amid Invasion of Ukraine

Mothercare PLC said Wednesday that it has suspended all of its businesses in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Tullow Oil 2021 Net Loss Narrowed on Lower Costs, Backs Guidance

Tullow Oil PLC said Wednesday that its 2021 net loss narrowed after it booked lower costs, and backed its guidance for the year.

Biffa Expects to Close FY 2022 With Significant Net Revenue Growth

Biffa PLC said Wednesday that it has been performing in line with management expectations in the second half of fiscal 2022, and that net revenue for the first 11 months of the financial year rose significantly.

Stagecoach Group Agrees to New GBP594.9M Takeover by Pan-European Infrastructure

Stagecoach Group PLC said Wednesday that it has agreed to a new 594.9 million pound ($779.4 million) takeover by Pan-European Infrastructure III, and therefore withdrawn its previous recommendation of the offer by peer National Express Group PLC.

Polymetal's Russia, Kazakhstan Operations Continue Despite Sanctions

Polymetal International PLC said Wednesday that all of its operations in Russia and Kazakhstan are continuing without disruption despite sanctions imposed on Russia and certain Russian businesses after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Evraz Says Operations Haven't Been Hit by Sanctions Amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Evraz PLC said Wednesday that it hasn't been affected by the international sanctions imposed against Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine and that it continues to support the demerger of its assets, consolidated under PJSC Raspadskaya.

Legal & General 2021 Operating Profit Rose on Alternative Assets; Raises Dividend

Legal & General Group PLC said Wednesday that operating profit for 2021 rose in line with the board's views, boosted by its alternative asset portfolio.

STV Group Says 2021 Pretax Profit Rose on Higher Revenue; Had Strong Start to 2022

STV Group PLC said Wednesday that 2021 pretax profit and revenue rose, and that it had a strong start to 2022.

Kier 1H Pretax Profit Rose Despite Revenue Slip

Kier Group PLC said Wednesday that its pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2022 rose despite a fall in revenue.

Ibstock Swung to 2021 Pretax Profit as Revenue Rose; Says 2022 Started Strongly

Ibstock PLC said Wednesday that it swung to pretax profit for 2021 as revenue increased, and that its performance in 2022 has started well.

Market Talk:

Electrocomponents Looks Cheap Despite Potential Hurdles

1027 GMT - Electrocomponents faces tougher times ahead but the FTSE 100 electronic-product distributor's shares look cheap, Davy says. The stock rises 9% after the company forecast full-year profit above market expectations despite a potential hit from economic and political uncertainties. The trading statement showed a strong 4Q performance across all regions, Davy says. "There is little not to like about Electrocomponents over the last four years," the brokerage says. "Growth remains strong, but will meet with tougher comparatives from here; freight and labor costs remain high and there are some supply issues to consider--albeit margin improvement has been strong--while geopolitical challenges are clear concerns. However, the stock has been heavily de-rated." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Ibstock's Higher Costs Seen Recovered if 2H Gas Prices Remain High

1017 GMT - Clay bricks and concrete products manufacturer Ibstock posted a strong bounce back in 2021 after a pandemic hit 2020, with revenue up 29% and pretax profit of GBP64.9 million ahead of consensus, Peel Hunt says. The company also expanded on its revenue target of at least GBP600 million by 2026, flagging a drive to make non-clay revenues more than 40% of the group's revenue, through investment in Ibstock Futures, the U.K. brokerage says. The new year has started well and Iberstock has 85% of its gas costs covered for 2022, Peel Hunt says. "Pricing remains dynamic and we remain confident that higher costs will be recovered if gas prices remain elevated into the 2H," the brokerage says. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

Prudential Shares Look Well-Placed to Gain Ground

0953 GMT - Shares in Prudential rise 6% after the insurer reported a 16% rise in headline operating profit in 2021 on the strength of its Asia business, as it completed a shake-up designed to focus the group solely on Asia and Africa. "A decent set of figures from Prudential have helped to push its shares and those of other financials higher in early trading," IG says. "A lack of Russia-related news in an RNS these days is always viewed as welcome by investors and its decision to trim off its U.S. assets removes another longer-term concern. At around ten-times earnings, the shares look to offer plenty of discount to further upside, even with ongoing geopolitical concerns." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Prudential Demerger Complicates Results But Simplifies Targets

0942 GMT - Prudential has completed the repositioning of its business to focus solely on Asia and Africa, with its 2021 results showing growth in markets such as India, Singapore, Thailand and mainland China, Interactive Investor says. The demerger of the U.S. Jackson business could be complicating results but also simplifying its targets, and that it came at the cost of a previous fund-raising exercise designed to reduce debt and provide further investment opportunities in Asia, the investment platform says. The insurance-and-investment business strategy of digitalization should "should sit well alongside an ever-growing raft of wealthier individuals in the regions Prudential is targeting," it adds. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

Legal & General Rises After Upbeat FY Results

0941 GMT - Legal & General Group shares rise 3.9% after the insurer and fund manager reported higher 2021 operating profit, boosted by its alternative asset portfolio. Economic and geopolitical tensions create some uncertainty around the outlook, while L&G faces intense asset-management competition and has exposure to the cyclical housing market through its capital-investment business, Interactive Investor says. "On the upside, L&G's exposure to ageing demographics and pension provision remains central," Interactive says. "An investment-management business with over GBP1 trillion of assets-under-management is no small player and its five business divisions inject some degree of diversity." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

