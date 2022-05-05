Pound Falls as BOE's Message May Be Cautious Even as it Raises Rates

Sterling Falls as BOE's Message May Be Cautious Even as it Raises Rates

0852 GMT - Sterling falls as investors await the Bank of England's policy decision Thursday at 1100 GMT. The BOE is widely expected to lift its key rate 25 basis points to 1.0% but analysts anticipate a cautious message. "We think the MPC will probably only be able to hike once more in this cycle, in August," Unicredit Research analysts say. That leaves sterling exposed to a repricing of the market's rate-rise bets as the U.K. forward curve sees the peak rate at 2.6%, they say. Unicredit expects GBP/USD to fall to 1.20 and EUR/GBP to rise to 0.95 over the medium-term. GBP/USD falls 0.8% to 1.2530 and EUR/GBP rises 0.5% to 0.8455, having earlier reached a one-week high of 0.8464. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Next's 1Q Full-Price Sales Rose in Line with Guidance, Maintains FY 2023 Views

Next PLC said Thursday that full-price sales increased in the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2023, in line with guidance, and that it is keeping its full-year pretax profit views unchanged.

---

Barratt Developments' Home Completions Rise; Sees FY 2022 in Line

Barratt Developments PLC said Thursday that it has completed more homes in the second half of the year to date, and that its outlook for fiscal 2022 is in line with management's expectations.

---

AstraZeneca Says Farxiga Heart Treatment Phase 3 Trial Met Primary Endpoint

AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday that its Farxiga drug showed positive results from the Deliver and Dapa-HF Phase 3 trial in reducing the risk of cardiovascular death or worsening heart failure.

---

Endeavour Mining Posts 1Q Net Loss; On Track to Meet Full-Year Guidance

Endeavour Mining PLC on Thursday reported a net loss for the first quarter and said it is on track to meet 2022 production guidance.

---

Hikma Slashes 2022 Generics Guidance on Narcolepsy Treatment Delay

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC on Thursday downgraded revenue and margin guidance for its generics business due to the delayed launch of a generic of the Xyrem treatment for narcolepsy.

---

BAE Systems Says 1Q Performance Was in Line With Views

BAE Systems PLC said Thursday that its performance in the first quarter was in line with expectations, and that if the current dollar rate persists this would be a tailwind to earnings.

---

Melrose Industries Early 2022 Performance Met Views; Confident in Offsetting Inflation

Melrose Industries PLC said Thursday that its performance for the first four months of 2022 met its expectations, and that it is confident it can offset the effects of inflation.

---

Reach PLC's Four-Month Revenue Falls on Year Despite Digital Strength

Reach PLC said Thursday that revenue fell in the four-month period to April 24 as a more challenging market affected the digital growth rate and advertising demand was lower.

---

Cinven Group Ends Ideagen Takeover Plan; Ideagen Gets New Proposals

Cinven Group Ltd. said Thursday that it doesn't plan to make an offer for Ideagen PLC.

---

Domino's Pizza Group 1Q Orders Rose

Domino's Pizza Group PLC said Thursday that business in the first quarter was strong, with orders rising on year despite a strong comparative period.

---

Playtech Books Strong Start to 2022 Driven by B2B, B2C Businesses

Playtech PLC said Thursday that trading for the first four months of 2022 has been strong, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the first quarter at more than 100 million euros ($106.2 million).

---

Virgin Money 1H Pretax Profit Rose, Upgrades Full-Year Guidance

Virgin Money UK PLC reported Thursday a rise in pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2022, and upgraded its net interest margin for the full year given the strong growth it has achieved in unsecured lending amid a rising interest-rate environment.

---

Hiscox 1Q Gross Written Premiums Rose, Boosted by Reinsurance

Hiscox Ltd. said Thursday that gross written premiums rose in the first three months of the year, driven by its reinsurance and insurance-linked strategy business.

---

Derwent London Completed EUR3.9M in Lettings Year to Date

Derwent London PLC said Thursday that it has completed a number of lettings so far in 2022, and its rent collection has returned to prepandemic levels.

---

Shell 1Q Profits Rose Ahead of Views, Books $3.9 Bln Hit From Russia Exit -- Update

Shell PLC on Thursday reported higher-than-expected profits for the first quarter of 2022, although the bottom-line result was hit by $3.9 billion of charges related to its exit from Russia.

---

AIB Group's 1Q Total Income, New Lending Rose; Launches Share Buyback Program

AIB Group PLC said Thursday that its first-quarter performance was strong, marked by a rise in total income and new lending, and said it has launched a share buyback program of up to 91 million euros ($96.7 million)

---

IMI Says 1Q Revenue Rose, Is Divesting Russian Subsidiary

IMI PLC said Thursday that first quarter revenue rose 9%, with margins improving, and that it is divesting its Russian subsidiary to local management due to the war in Ukraine.

---

Trainline Posts Significantly Narrowed Pretax Loss for FY 2022 on Revenue Jump

Trainline PLC said Thursday that its pretax loss narrowed sharply in fiscal 2022 on more-than-doubled revenue as the company recovered from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

---

Morgan Sindall Performing in Line Despite Inflation, Supply Issues

Morgan Sindall Group PLC said Thursday that its performance in the year to date has been in line with expectations despite inflationary pressures and supply issues.

---

Seraphine Downgrades FY 2022, 2023 Guidance on Challenging Market Conditions; Shares Drop

Shares in Seraphine Group PLC on Thursday fell after the company said that market conditions have worsened significantly since late February as a result of theRussian invasion of Ukraine and it has further downgraded its guidance for fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023.

---

Costain Performing In Line with Expectations, Expects Further Progress

Costain Group PLC said Thursday that it is performing in line with market expectations and that it expects to deliver further progress in 2022.

---

Eurowag 1Q Net Sales Rose 15%; Changing Seasonality Hit Growth

W.A.G. Payment Solutions PLC said Thursday that net energy and services sales rose 15% in the first quarter although growth was hurt by changing seasonality, though its full-year expectations remain unchanged.

---

Morgan Advanced Materials 1Q Sales Were Up on Year; Backs 2022 Guidance

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC said Thursday that sales for the first quarter were 11% higher on year and that it has backed its full-year guidance

---

GetBusy Four-Month Annual Recurring Revenue Rose 19%; Backs 2022 Guidance

GetBusy PLC said Thursday that annual recurring revenue grew 19% on year for the four months ended April 30, and backed the board's expectations for 2022.

---

Pebble Beach 2021 Pretax Profit Rose; 2022 Performance in Line With Views

Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC reported on Thursday a rise in pretax profit and revenue for 2021, and said its performance for 2022 is in line with expectations.

---

Sabien Technology Shares Rise on SPV Progress in Site Negotiations

Shares in Sabien Technology Group PLC rose Thursday after the company said that its special purpose vehicle b.grn is progressing negotiations for buying and developing waste plastic recycling sites in the U.K.

---

Rathbones Group Funds Under Management, Administration Fell in 1Q

Rathbones Group PLC said Thursday that total funds under management and administration decreased during the first quarter amid an inflationary environment.

Market Talk:

Shell's Profits and Share Price Rise Fueled by Higher Energy Prices

0843 GMT - Shell's adjusted profit rose 43% in the first quarter of 2022 and the company's share price is up 37% year-to-date and trading at multiyear highs as rocketing energy prices have provided a massive boost to profits, Keith Bowman from Interactive Investor says. The recovery from the depths of the pandemic had already allowed the oil major to reduce net debt and begin a renewed focus on shareholder returns, the analyst says. On the negative side for the company, Bowman says that calls for a government windfall tax are unlikely to fade given that energy costs are hitting consumers hard, while tackling climate-change issues remains a pressing need for both the industry and governments globally. (jaime.llinares@wsj.com)

---

Greenpeace Calls for Windfall Tax After Shell's Record Profits

0843 GMT - A windfall tax on Shell's unexpected record profits would be the fastest and fairest way to ease pressure on households feeling the pinch and reduce dependence on oil and gas, Philip Evans from Greenpeace UK says. "By using a big chunk of the bloated profits that Shell, BP and others are raking in to make homes warmer, more energy efficient and kitted out with heat pumps, the government could start to really tackle the climate and cost of living crises simultaneously," Evans says. Shell on Thursday reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $9.13 billion, up from $6.39 billion in the fourth quarter. (jaime.llinares@wsj.com)

---

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Sentiment Hit After US Generics Expectations Downgrade

0838 GMT - Hikma Pharmaceuticals has downgraded its expectations for U.S. generics sales after delays to the launch of the Xyrem generic and this will be the focus for the market, which will fret about further downside risks, Citi analysts say in a research note. Hikma's revised U.S. generics guidance of $710 million-$750 million for 2022 implies revenues declining 9%-13%, they add. Citi has a buy rating on the stock with a 2,880 pence price target. Shares trade down 10% at 1,668 pence. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 0517ET