Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pound Falls as Recession Risks Grow, Shrugs Off Likely Interest-Rate Increases

03/08/2022 | 05:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pound Falls as Recession Risks Grow, Shrugs Off Likely Interest-Rate Increases

0931 GMT - The pound falls to its lowest in 16 months against the dollar and hits a six-day low against an otherwise beleaguered euro as investors worry that likely interest-rate rises won't sufficiently temper inflation, raising recession risks, MUFG says in a research note. Interest-rate futures show inflation fears due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine are greatest in the U.K., with markets expecting the Bank of England will have to "act more aggressively" to counter inflation, MUFG says. Usually prospects of higher rates would lift sterling, but they aren't helping because already-high inflation plus a likely "huge increase" in utility bills later this year increase risks of recession. GBP/USD earlier hit a low of 1.3083 while EUR/GBP rises to 0.8327. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

Direct Line Pretax Pft Fell in 2021 on One-Off Costs; Declares Buyback

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit fell in 2021 because of restructuring and one-off costs, and it raised its final dividend and declared a share buyback.

---

Ashtead Group 3Q Pretax Profit Rose on Higher Revenue

Ashtead Group PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit rose for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as revenue increased, and that it expected results for the full year to be ahead of the board's previous expectations.

---

British Land Enters Into JV With AustralianSuper After Selling London Project Stake

British Land Co. said Tuesday that it has sold 50% of its share in the Canada Water Masterplan for 290 million pounds ($380 million) to AustralianSuper, and entered into a joint venture with the pension fund.

---

M&G 2021 Pretax Profit Fell, Announces GBP500 Mln Share Buyback

M&G PLC reported Tuesday a fall in 2021 pretax profit, but also an increase in its assets under management, and declared a return to shareholders via a share buyback.

---

Fresnillo 2021 Results Boosted by Higher Precious-Metals Prices

Fresnillo PLC on Tuesday reported an 11% rise in 2021 pretax profit on revenue that was boosted by higher precious-metals prices.

---

Made.com 2021 Pretax Loss Widened on Higher Costs; Outlook Seen Stronger

Made.com Group PLC reported on Tuesday a significantly widened pretax loss for 2021, noting that its performance was hit by industry wide global freight inflation and supply-chain disruptions.

---

Johnson Service Swung to 2021 Pretax Profit; Outlook Positive on Strong Sales Pipeline

Johnson Service Group PLC reported Tuesday a swing to a pretax profit for 2021 and said the business is well-positioned for medium- to long-term growth given its strong sales pipeline.

---

Foxtons to Start a GBP3 Mln Share Buyback Program

Foxtons Group PLC said Tuesday that it will begin a share buyback of up to 3 million pounds ($3.9 million), funded from accumulated cash resources.

---

Predator Shares Rise After Update on Morocco Gas Exploration

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC shares were up on Tuesday after the company said that development of the MOU-1 well in Morocco remains on track, and that it seeks to accelerate monetization as gas prices surge due to geopolitical tensions. 

 
Market Talk:

Ashtead 3Q Earnings Top Expectations; Shares Rise

0929 GMT - Ashtead Group advances 3% after the plant-hire firm reported higher third-quarter pretax profit and forecast full-year results ahead of its previous expectations. EBITDA of $877 million in the quarter exceeded a company-provided consensus forecast of $861m by 2%, Citigroup says. "We admire Ashtead's ability to sustain attractive organic top-line growth, its potential to consolidate markets and track record of achieving double-digit EPS CAGR. We reiterate our buy rating," Citi says. (philip.waller@wsj.com)


Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 0514ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17aAnalysis-Ukraine crisis could disrupt India's spending plans, economic recovery
RE
05:15aPound Falls as Recession Risks Grow, Shrugs Off Likely Interest-Rate Increases
DJ
05:14aUkraine president says child died from dehydration in besieged Mariupol
RE
05:13aLME suspends nickel trading after prices soar past $100,000
RE
05:11aAt the top of Europe's banks, it's still a man's world
RE
05:09aNigerian Yoruba activist released from prison in Benin
RE
05:08aAsia refiners to crank up runs on record gasoil margins
RE
05:08aSudanese pound devalued by 19% as banks freed to set rates
RE
05:07aItaly's Draghi speaks to Azerbaijan President on energy cooperation, Ukraine
RE
05:06aSouth Africa 4Q GDP Grew 1.2% From 3Q
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil, commodities surge amid selloff in global shares
2Global financial stocks decline as more firms cut Russia ties
3OPEC meets with U.S. shale executives as oil prices skyrocket
4Morgan Stanley backs cautious Fed rate hike as Ukraine crisis fuels inf..
5U.S., Canada motorists weigh cuts to spending as gas prices surge

HOT NEWS