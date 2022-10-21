Pound, U.K. Bonds Slide on Further Political Uncertainty

U.K. bond yields rose while the British pound fell on Friday, reflecting both the political turmoil as well as the state of the underlying economy as retail sales fell by more than forecast.

Companies News:

London Stock Exchange 3Q Total Income Rose Amid Growth Across All Divisions

London Stock Exchange Group PLC said Friday that its performance in the third quarter was strong and that growth was robust across all its businesses.

---

InterContinental Hotels 3Q Revenue Per Available Room Rose Ahead of Prepandemic Level

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC said Friday that its revenue per available room increased 28% on year in the third quarter and that it was 2.7% higher than the comparable period in 2019.

---

Rightmove Appoints New CEO; Company Performance in Line With Views

Rightmove PLC on Friday said that performance is in line with expectations, backing its full-year views amid progress on its strategy, and that Johan Svanstrom will be appointed as chief executive officer.

---

Flutter Entertainment CFO Jonathan Hill to Take on New COO Role

Flutter Entertainment PLC said Friday that Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Hill will be stepping down from his role and move to a newly-created position of group chief operating officer, and that it has appointed InterContinental Hotels Group PLC CFO Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson as his replacement.

---

Deliveroo 3Q Gross Transaction Value Increased, Lowers 2022 GTV Guidance Range

Deliveroo PLC said in a trading update Friday that gross transaction value rose 8% on year on a reported basis and lowered the top end of the range of its full-year guidance.

---

Alpha FX Sees 2022 Profit Materially Ahead of Views Amid Higher Interest Rates

Alpha FX Group PLC said Friday that profit for the full year is expected to be materially ahead of expectations driven by higher income from interest rates, and that revenue growth is consistent.

---

Wickes Group 3Q Total Sales Rose; Warns on Energy Costs

Wickes Group PLC said Friday that total sales rose in its third quarter, and that energy costs could jump when its energy contract ends in March.

---

M&C Saatchi Calls Meetings for Oct. 31 to Consider Next Fifteen Takeover Proposal

M&C Saatchi PLC said Friday that it has called meetings for Oct. 31 to consider Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC's proposed takeover for the company, but says it can't recommend that shareholders vote in favor of the deal given the implied value of the proposal.

---

Essentra 3Q Revenue Grew 11%, Driven by Price Increases

Essentra PLC said Friday that third quarter revenue grew 11% on year on a like-for-like basis as it mitigated inflationary pressures through higher pricing.

---

ProCook Backs FY 2023 Profit Views on Pre-Christmas Performance Boost

ProCook Group PLC said Friday that it expects fiscal 2023 profit in line with its guidance, despite a challenging backdrop, as it benefits from recent performance improvement ahead of the Christmas period.

Market Talk:

InterContinental Hotels Seen With Encouraging Trends, But Issues Remain

1000 GMT - InterContinental Hotels Group's third-quarter update showed encouraging trading trends, but general economic uncertainty and cost pressures on businesses and consumers in Europe remain, Peel Hunt analysts say in a research note. The FTSE 100 hotel chain has made a solid improvement and with the share price toward the low end of this years' range, the focus on risk that demand weakens in the winter as demand peters out in a more business-focused fourth quarter, they say. Peel Hunt reiterates its hold recommendation and 4,600 pence target price on the stock. Shares trade down 4% at 4,381 pence.(kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

Intercontinental Hotels Faces Fresh China Disruption

0952 GMT - Shares in Intercontinental Hotels Group drop nearly 5% after the hotelier reported higher third-quarter revenue per available room, but said finance chief Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson was leaving. It also said China had re-introduced an increasing number of coronavirus restrictions towards the end of the quarter, with these continuing into October. "Heading up U.K. corporate news was Intercontinental Hotels," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould writes. "Its average rate per available room has shot up by 28% as demand returns to the travel sector. The thorn in its side is China, where tough restrictions around Covid have disrupted trading once again, enough to spook investors and send the share price down." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

GSK's Challenge With RSV Vaccine Is Estimating Market Size

0921 GMT - GSK's vaccine for Respiratory Syncytial Virus seems to be stronger than Pfizer's, and it's already assumed that it will be approved, UBS analysts say in a note. The question, however, is market size for the vaccine and GSK's share of it, they add. The British pharma major expects a GBP5 billion market size, and UBS estimates a third of that for GSK, it says. "The challenge to estimating the market size is price and frequency of administration," the analysts say. GSK isn't expected to offer much in terms of pricing strategy until it holds a regulatory meeting next year where recommendation for use is decided, UBS says. (cecilia.butini@wsj.com)

London Stock Exchange Revenue Looks Set for Growth

0830 GMT - London Stock Exchange's 3Q update was reassuring as it showed a positive underlying performance in its data and analytics business amid increasing growth across its businesses, Jefferies analysts say in a research note. Recent investments on the trading and banking segment are accelerating the stock-exchange and financial-information company's revenue toward the low-single-digit growth target over the medium-term, the analysts say. Jefferies has a price target of 1,000 pence on the stock. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

InterContinental Hotels' CFO Departure Steals 3Q Update Limelight

0819 GMT - InterContinental Hotels third-quarter update shows a continued recovery, but perhaps more of focus will be on the announcement that Chief Financial Officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson is to step down, Jefferies analysts say in a research note. Edgecliffe-Johnson, who will leave the company in six months to become CFO at Flutter Entertainment, was well-regarded and the announcement might create some short-term uncertainty, the analysts say. Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of 6,000.00 pence. Shares trade down 3.9% at 4,384.00 pence. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 0623ET