Pound at 20-month high vs euro on diverging central bank bets

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sterling rose to 20-month highs
against the euro on Tuesday, driven by diverging interest rate
expectations for Britain and the euro zone, especially after
data showed UK full-time earnings rising by the most since 2008.
Money markets are pricing in a rate hike by the Bank of
England before the end of the year and expectations
of further tightening grew as labor market data showed median
full-time weekly pay in April was 4.3% above year-ago levels.
The pound has rallied around 2% versus the euro and the
dollar so far this month , with the single
currency also dogged by signs the European Central Bank (ECB)
will be among the last to raise rates in the developed world.
Monday data showing German business morale deteriorating for
the fourth month running in October cemented expectations of a
dovish message from Thursday's ECB meeting.
By 1100 GMT, sterling traded at 84.08 pence to the euro,
0.3% firmer on the day, just off the 84.04 level that was the
highest since February 2020. Against the dollar, it strengthened
to $1.382, up 0.4% and approaching five-week highs touched last
week.
"Yields have moved sharply in favor of the pound of late
though the rally has been mostly against lower-yield currencies
like the euro and yen," Lee Hardman, FX strategist at MUFG
Securities, said.
While Tuesday's upbeat market mood was also allowing the
pound and other higher-beta currencies to strengthen against the
dollar, Hardman said the repricing of rate expectations had not
benefited the pound as much as might be expected.
"There is an element of caution in chasing the pound higher
on the back of higher rates. The combination of slower growth
and higher inflation is not a good mix for a currency," he
added.
Britain's growth data has been relatively weak, including
last Friday's unexpected drop in retail sales, which has pushed
short-dated gilt yields off 17-month highs hit last week
.
There are also concerns around potential tax hikes that may
be unveiled in Wednesday's budget announcement, alongside EU-UK
wrangling over provisions that govern post-Brexit trade between
Britain, Northern Ireland, and European Union member Ireland.
Britain has threatened to take unilateral action if a
solution cannot be found at the ongoing talks, which some reckon
could emerge as a serious headwind for the pound.
"Uncertainty around the UK's relationship with the EU may
intensify in the coming days and possibly act as a check on BoE
rate hike bets next week or at the December meeting, as well as
set a short-term floor on euro-sterling," Scotiabank analysts
wrote.
Another headwind for the UK economy could be the surge in
sterling's trade-weighted exchange rate, which closed Monday
just off the 5-1/2-year highs hit on Friday.
Traders are now awaiting finance minister Rishi Sunak's
budget statement on Wednesday, though his plans for higher
corporate tax and national insurance contributions alongside
more spending are already known.
