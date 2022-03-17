Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pound falls after BoE raises rates but sounds less sure about future hikes

03/17/2022 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound dropped on Thursday after the Bank of England raised interest rates but sounded less certain about the pace of further tightening to combat soaring inflation.

Sterling had gained before the BoE announced its Monetary Policy Committee had voted 8-1 to raise rates 25 basis points to 0.75%. The one dissenter voted to keep rates on hold.

Some traders had been expecting one or two policymakers to vote for a bigger 50 basis points hike, and the language the MPC used - saying "some further modest tightening might be appropriate in the coming months" - was less hawkish than anticipated.

The pound dropped more than a cent to $1.3096, down 0.3% on the session after earlier reaching as high as $1.3211.

Against the euro, sterling was last at 84.22 pence, 0.3% weaker on the day.

"No surprise in the decision from the BoE to hike today, however the dissent from (Deputy BoE Governor Jon) Cunliffe provides a dovish tilt and has prompted traders to revise bets on the pace of future rate hikes, immediately weighing on sterling strength," said Sam Cooper at Silicon Valley Bank.

The Ukraine war and spike in commodity prices have made the BoE's job harder as it confronts an inflation rate already running at more than double its 2% target and economic growth that is likely to slow given the squeeze on consumers' living standards and the impact of the conflict.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday gave a hawkish signal as it raised rates for the first time since 2018 and flagged the need for a rate rise at every one of 2022's remaining meetings.

The BoE had already hiked rates twice since December.

Money markets scaled back their rate hike bets - futures showed investors were expecting the Bank Rate to be a little below 2.0% by December at 1220 GMT. Before the BoE announcement, futures were fully pricing in a rate of 2.0% by year-end.

Some investors expected the BoE to move harder and faster in tightening policy than the Fed, especially given the UK economy is not as sensitive to rate rises as it used to be with many households fixing their mortgage rates.

"Structurally the UK has had higher inflation than others as sterling tends to weaken in volatile markets so the UK tends to import inflation," said Justin Onuekwusi, portfolio manager at LGIM said before the BoE announcement.

The pound had been falling in recent weeks as investors, worried about inflation, tightening monetary policy globally and the war in Ukraine, sold riskier currencies and bought the dollar.

Against the euro, sterling has performed far better, as the single currency has been damaged by concerns the war in Europe's east will hurt the regional economy.

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.96% 0.5596 Delayed Quote.2.79%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.50% 0.6645 Delayed Quote.2.65%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.69% 0.73411 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.43% 1.1862 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.24% 1.31056 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.43% 0.602406 Delayed Quote.2.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.03% 0.714909 Delayed Quote.2.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.22% 0.78935 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.46% 0.84281 Delayed Quote.0.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 1.10461 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.06% 0.009985 Delayed Quote.1.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.40% 0.011925 Delayed Quote.1.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.55% 0.013197 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.30% 0.68498 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.23% 0.762992 Delayed Quote.3.71%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.20% 0.905297 Delayed Quote.3.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48aFed finally moves against inflation with rate hike
RE
08:48aFed finally moves against inflation with rate hike
RE
08:46aPound falls after BoE raises rates but sounds less sure about future hikes
RE
08:45aPound falls after BoE raises rates but sounds less sure about future hikes
RE
08:44aUkrainian refugees hope for peace, but more expected to flee
RE
08:43aWhite House COVID chief Zients to exit, be replaced by Jha
RE
08:40aU.S. weekly jobless claims fall amid strong demand for workers
RE
08:40aECB's Visco says Ukraine carries "significant risk" for financial stability
RE
08:40aLME nickel slides as technical glitches hit trading again
RE
08:40aU.S. CPC : April-may-june 2022 precipitation outlook favors below…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer - The U.S. yield curve has been flattening: Why you should ca..
2Biden calls Putin a war criminal as Russia says mission 'going to plan'
3Nokia Oyj : , NS Solutions to build, operate and maintain 5G private wi..
4Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Diageo, Johnson & Johnson, Ralph La..
5Tough choices ahead for Russia's inflation hawk Nabiullina

HOT NEWS