Pound hits one-month high versus euro; focus turns to U.S. CPI

LONDON, May 12(Reuters) - The pound held steady above $1.41
on Wednesday and hit a new one-month high versus the euro,
holding on to recent gains ahead of closely-watched U.S.
inflation data.
Sterling rose above $1.41 for the first time since February
on Monday this week, due to a combination of dollar weakness,
market relief over Scottish election results, lockdown easing
measures, and the Bank of England raising its forecast for
economic growth.
It has held on to these gains since then, reaching as high
as $1.4167 on Tuesday, and was at $1.4142 at 1122 GMT on
Wednesday.
Versus the euro it was up 0.2% at 85.745 pence per euro,
having hit a new one-month high.
Market attention now turns to U.S. CPI data, due at 1230
GMT.
"Sterling is very closely associated with what’s happening
in the risk environment, so if we were to see equity markets and
global risk appetite being roiled by inflationary pressures then
sterling will correspondingly struggle to make the gains we
would otherwise have expected on the basis of supportive
fundamentals," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at
CIBC.
If inflation data is in line with expectations, sterling
could move to the $1.4160-$1.4170 region, Stretch said.
ECONOMIC RECOVERY
UK GDP data for March beat market expectations, keeping
investors optimistic about the country's economic recovery from
the pandemic.
Although analysts said the data's immediate market impact
was limited by the fact that it referred to a period when
stricter lockdown restrictions were still in place, it helped
support the market expectation for a strong recovery in the UK.
"The data today is consistent with a positive outlook for
the pound," MUFG head of research Derek Halpenny said in a note
to clients.
"GBP has underperformed in Q2 to-date, being the 2nd worst
performing G10 currency. We see scope for catch-up with the
markets concluding the BoE outlook is too pessimistic leading to
sooner taper speculation and the prospect of short-term rates
drifting further higher, helping support GBP."
The Bank of England slowed the pace of its trillion dollar
bond-buying program on Thursday, but stressed it was not
reversing its stimulus.
Separate trade figures on Wednesday showed Britain imported
more goods from non-EU countries than EU countries during the
first quarter for the first time since records began in 1997.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft)