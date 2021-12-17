Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pound set for biggest weekly rise in 2 months on BoE surprise

12/17/2021 | 04:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a currency exchange outlet in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound consolidated gains on Friday and was on track to post its biggest weekly rise since October after the Bank of England this week became the first G7 economy to raise interest rates.

Against the U.S. dollar, the pound was flat at $1.3325, staying near a more than three-week high at $1.3376 hit in the aftermath of Thursday's BoE rate decision. On the week, the pound was up 0.4%, which would be its biggest weekly gain since mid-October if it ends the day at that level.

The BoE stunned markets on Thursday by raising interest rates by 15 bps to 0.25% sending gilt yields, bank stocks and the British pound shooting higher.

Britain became the first G7 economy to hike rates since the onset of the pandemic, and the U.S. Federal Reserve this week also signalled plans to tighten policy in 2022, while the European Central Bank only slightly reined in stimulus.

Strong UK retail sales data for November along with inflation jumping to a decade high fuelled expectations that the BoE will raise rates again in February.

"This latest data - strong retail sales and resilient consumer confidence - suggests that the demand side of the UK economy remains robust, even with higher inflation," HSBC strategists said in a note.

Against the euro, the pound was broadly steady at 85.05 pence.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.15% 0.53726 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.11% 0.63219 Delayed Quote.0.76%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.09% 1.17634 Delayed Quote.4.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.14% 0.586514 Delayed Quote.2.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.03% 0.690155 Delayed Quote.7.20%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.11% 0.8497 Delayed Quote.-4.70%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.59% 445.4 Delayed Quote.18.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.12% 0.00986 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.14% 0.011589 Delayed Quote.3.48%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.08% 0.750075 Delayed Quote.3.10%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.04% 0.88269 Delayed Quote.8.19%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:47aExclusive-China to ban online brokers from offering offshore trading to mainland clients -sources
RE
04:40aIfo economist says virus, bottlenecks hit German economy
RE
04:36aS.Africa says vaccines, prior infection contributing to mildness of COVID-19 infections
RE
04:35aCarmaker Stellantis reshuffles European financing operations
RE
04:33aStocks fall on Omicron fears and after central banks' hawkish tilt
RE
04:31aStocks fall on Omicron fears and after central banks' hawkish tilt
RE
04:31aEthiopia conflict marked by violations on all sides, mass arrests - U.N
RE
04:30aPound set for biggest weekly rise in 2 months on BoE surprise
RE
04:26aSouth Korea presidential candidate apologises over wife's inaccurate resume
RE
04:25aArson suspected in Japan clinic blaze with 27 feared dead - media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook exposes mercenary spy firms that targeted 50,000 people
2Credit Suisse senior executive Eric Varvel likely to leave - FT
3Stocks fall on Omicron fears and after central banks' hawkish tilt
4Beijing rule changes to revive China's IPO prospects in 2022, bankers s..
5Batteries included? Northvolt goes all out to meet 2021 launch goal

HOT NEWS