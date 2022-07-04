Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pound strengthens as traders assess interest rate prospects

07/04/2022 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pound and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration

(Reuters) - The British pound rose against the dollar and euro on Monday, pulling away from two-week lows as risk sentiment improved and traders focused on any signals that the Bank of England could raise interest rates faster than expected.

At 1413 GMT the pound was up 0.31% against the dollar at $1.21330. It was also stronger against the euro, rising 0.17% to 86.050 pence.

As risk sentiment picked up in global FX markets, the pound also rallied against so-called safe-haven currencies, the Swiss franc and Japanese yen.

Sterling last week concluded its steepest six-month drop since 2016, down more than 10% against the dollar this year.

The focus remains on the UK's slowing economy, with the BoE tasked with tackling soaring inflation while avoiding a recession.

The BoE has raised rates five times since December and its next scheduled rate announcement is Aug. 4. Some market players expect a bigger increase of 50 basis points (bps) at the next meeting.

"Any indication that policymakers are erring towards raising rates by 50 basis points at the next MPC meeting in August would be positive for the pound and may trigger a recovery rally from currently suppressed levels," Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at global financial services company Ebury, said in a note.

BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill will speak on Wednesday and fellow member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Catherine L Mann will speak Thursday, with traders likely to be listening closely for possible hints about future increases.

Brexit-related risks in relation to a possible partial suspension of the Northern Ireland protocol are also a focus for traders.

Germany and Ireland on Sunday told Britain there was no legal or political justification for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to override parts of the Brexit deal governing trade with Northern Ireland.

"Markets will probably wait for what the reaction from the EU will be, but it's more a story of global risk sentiment. Sterling is a pro-cyclical currency, cable (the pound) should move mostly in line with the dollar," said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by David Goodman)

By Lucy Raitano


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:21aBritish Foreign Secretary says Russians must be accountable for Ukraine war
RE
11:19aWe need to look at alternatives to get grain out of Ukraine, says UK PM Johnson
RE
11:13aNIGERIA MINISTER : 'wrong time' to remove fuel subsidies
RE
11:04aPound strengthens as traders assess interest rate prospects
11:01aCanadian firms see inflation higher for longer, eye record wage increases
RE
10:57aLeaders of Congo and Rwanda to meet for talks in Luanda - officials
RE
10:55aRussian minister says 'parallel imports' scheme is working
RE
10:55aTanzania signs $900 million railway construction deal with Turkish firm
RE
10:50aFRANCE'S MACRON : need to acknowledge refusal of other parties to be part of government
RE
10:45aMETALS MELT DOWN AS RECESSION FEARS OVERWHELM SUPPLY WOES : Andy Home
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETF overview: Information technology, Consumer staples, Emerging market..
2Momentum Picks: 5 stocks for the summer
3VONOVIA : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
4Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%
5Analyst recommendations: AssetCo, Ferrari, Glencore, Pets at Home, Roll..

HOT NEWS