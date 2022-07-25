Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pound struggles around $1.20 on economy worries

07/25/2022 | 04:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Sterling held around the $1.20 level versus the U.S. dollar on Monday as traders worried about the outlook of the British currency after recent dismal data before a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike this week.

Versus the U.S. dollar, the pound held around $1.2005, a shade below Friday's high of $1.2064 which was the highest level in nearly three weeks. Against the euro , the pound was steady at 85.02 pence. "The UK post-pandemic recovery is lagging rest of the G10 economies and inflation is likely to prove stickier due to Brexit, complicating further BoE’s policy," Citibank strategists said in a client note.

Britain's businesses grew at their slowest pace in 17 months in July and inflation pressures eased, according to an industry survey last week.

Britain's economy is feeling the strain of inflation which is on course to hit double digits, driven in large part by sky-rocketing fuel prices.

Although consumer spending and businesses are struggling, the Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates by 50 bps at a policy meeting on Aug. 4.

Latest positioning data show investors have consolidated their bearish bets on the pound at $4.3 billion, not far from a near two-year peak of $6.2 billion in May.

Investors widely expect the Fed to raise interest rates by another 75 bps when it concludes a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.26% 0.67854 Delayed Quote.6.20%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.37% 0.69253 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.06% 1.1758 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.19971 Delayed Quote.-11.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.00% 0.758743 Delayed Quote.8.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.77426 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.02035 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.23% 0.012292 Delayed Quote.4.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.012527 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.23% 0.6243 Delayed Quote.-8.54%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.09% 0.980056 Delayed Quote.11.36%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38aThailand probing potential losses for users of crypto platform Zipmex
RE
04:38aChina's Sinopec outbid for Russian ESPO crude in July - traders
RE
04:37aJapan slashes fiscal year GDP growth f'cast to 2.0% on global demand slump
RE
04:37aDutch retailer SPAR to enter Israeli market amid soaring living costs
RE
04:35aDrone saves 14-year-old from drowning on a Spanish beach
RE
04:33aGermany on cusp of recession, says ifo, after business sentiment falls
RE
04:33aPound struggles around $1.20 on economy worries
RE
04:32aGerman yields edge higher on hawkish ECB comments
RE
04:30aChina says Myanmar should resolve conflicts within constitutional framework
RE
04:27aOne fifth of UK households had 'negative disposable income' in June, says Asda
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Philips misses Q2 forecasts, cites supply chain issues and China lockdo..
2Analysis-No longer silent, Japan asset managers flex muscle in legacy t..
3Schaeffler : to acquire Ewellix - Presentation
4Musk denies 'romantic' affair with Google co-founder Brin's wife
5TotalEnergies begins production from Ikike field in Nigeria

HOT NEWS