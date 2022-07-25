Pound struggles around $1.20 on economy worries

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Sterling held around the $1.20
level versus the U.S. dollar on Monday as traders worried about
the outlook of the British currency after recent dismal data
before a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike this week.
Versus the U.S. dollar, the pound held around
$1.2005, a shade below Friday's high of $1.2064 which was the
highest level in nearly three weeks. Against the euro
, the pound was steady at 85.02 pence.
"The UK post-pandemic recovery is lagging rest of the G10
economies and inflation is likely to prove stickier due to
Brexit, complicating further BoE’s policy," Citibank strategists
said in a client note.
Britain's businesses grew at their slowest pace in 17 months
in July and inflation pressures eased, according to an industry
survey last week.
Britain's economy is feeling the strain of inflation which
is on course to hit double digits, driven in large part by
sky-rocketing fuel prices.
Although consumer spending and businesses are struggling,
the Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates
by 50 bps at a policy meeting on Aug. 4.
Latest positioning data show investors have consolidated
their bearish bets on the pound at $4.3 billion, not far from a
near two-year peak of $6.2 billion in May.
Investors widely expect the Fed to raise interest rates by
another 75 bps when it concludes a two-day policy meeting on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Ed Osmond)