Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pouschine Cook Capital Management Announces Investment in Curexa Pharmacy

12/04/2021 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pouschine Cook Capital Management, LLC, (“Pouschine Cook”) is pleased to announce its investment in Curexa Pharmacy (“Curexa”, or the “Company”). Led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mark K. Taylor, R.Ph., Curexa is an API-connected 503A compounding pharmacy that partners with high-growth direct-to-consumer telemedicine wellness brands to provide customized pharmaceutical products. Curexa’s national reach and integrated technology enables the Company to service patients across the United States seeking medical treatment in the areas of men’s and women’s health, dermatology, mental health, and general wellness.

Mark Taylor, Curexa’s CEO, commented that, “We are extremely excited to be partnering with Pouschine Cook as Curexa enters the next phase of its growth serving our patients and partners. Pouschine Cook brings decades of experience assisting founder led companies to build significantly larger enterprises. We look forward to collaborating with the team as we continue to scale our operations to meet the needs of the rapidly expanding telemedicine industry.”

John Pouschine, Pouschine Cook’s co-founder and Curexa Chairman, noted that, “Curexa fits squarely within Pouschine Cook’s investment thesis as a rapidly growing healthcare services and B2B company with a leading position in its sector. The Company is supported by a strong team with a demonstrated ability to serve the needs of its partners with customized, consultative service solutions.”

Robert Jenkins, Managing Director at Pouschine Cook and Curexa Board member, added that, “with a strong equity capital base and reasonable leverage, Curexa will continue to outpace its already impressive growth trajectory by servicing a wider range of client partners and an expanding portfolio of product solutions for our patients.” Pouschine Cook’s Principal and Curexa board member Brian Harrison commented that “with a meaningful rollover by management, we are closely aligned in our desire to accelerate investments in Curexa’s digital and pharmacy infrastructure to better integrate with and serve our current and prospective partners and patients.”

The institutional co-investors in the transaction were ORIX Corporation USA’s Private Equity Solutions group and Hexagon. The buyer group’s legal advisor was McDermott Will & Emery LLP and the senior credit facilities were provided by First Horizon Bank. Covington Associates served as the exclusive financial advisor to the Company.

About Pouschine Cook Capital Management, LLC
Pouschine Cook is a New York City-based private equity firm that invests in proven, private, lower middle market companies, with a focus on healthcare services and B2B specialty products and services. The Firm was founded in 1999 by John Pouschine and Everett Cook with a focus on U.S.-based companies that are leaders in their respective sectors, have significant growth opportunities and are poised to benefit from Pouschine Cook’s active involvement and enhancement expertise. Pouschine Cook specializes in providing direct co-investment opportunities for institutional investors and family offices alongside its own capital. For additional information on Pouschine Cook, please visit www.pouschinecook.com.

About Curexa
Founded in 2003 in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Curexa evolved from a retail pharmacy to an industry leading compounding pharmacy supporting DTC telemedicine enterprises by offering fulfillment and pharmacy expertise to its client partners across the United States. Curexa’s broad range of services include pre-launch support, customized formulations, API integration, packaging/branding, and pharmacy regulatory compliance. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.curexa.com.


Press Contacts
Mark Taylor, R.Ph., MBA
Chief Executive Officer
Curexa®
(855) 927-0390

Bonnie Harland
Director
Pouschine Cook Capital Management, LLC
(212) 784-0629

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:57aOPEC will continue with supply adjustments for oil market, chief says
RE
08:42aIndia's exports of agricultural and processed food products witness an increase of more than 13 per cent in the first eight months of current fiscal notwithstanding logistical challenges posed by COVID19 pandemic
PU
08:42aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :further announcement to the statutory demands
PU
08:42aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Public issue by Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited
PU
08:42aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Disclosure under Indian Listing regulations
PU
08:42aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Bonvoy Logs into the Metaverse with Debut of Travel-Inspired NFTs
PU
08:42aXi stresses developing religions in Chinese context
PU
08:42aFirst cold-chain train launched on China-Laos Railway
PU
08:32aErdogan says he hopes volatile Turkish lira will steady soon
RE
08:32aMCDONALD : Practical and Productive Sustainable Sourcing Solutions Require Collaborative, Science-Based Strategies➝
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S..
2Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors
3Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1 billion worth liquidated
4Vingroup plans U.S. IPO for automaking arm in late 2022
5QUANTUMSCAPE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Quantu..

HOT NEWS