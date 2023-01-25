'Pow, pow!' Prosecutor describes murders in Murdaugh trial
01/25/2023 | 05:50pm EST
STORY: A jury of eight women and four men, selected earlier on Wednesday, will soon begin weighing evidence in the grisly and complex case, which has garnered international attention.
Murdaugh was indicted by a grand jury in July on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in connection with the shootings at dog kennels on the family's estate. He is facing a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted.