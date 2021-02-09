Log in
Powecom to Increase Production Supply of Its Genuine Powecom FDA Authorized KN95 Face Masks Exclusively for Bona Fide Masks™ (www.bonafidemasks.com)

02/09/2021
MT. VERNON, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bona Fide Masks™, part of the Ball Chain Mfg. Co., Inc. family of companies, today confirmed that Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies Co., Ltd. (Powecom) will make more of its FDA authorized KN95 expressly for Bona Fide Masks, Powecom's premier authorized U.S. distributor. Bona Fide Masks has a distinguished reputation for trustworthiness, providing its customers outstanding quality, service and delivery.

Jing Yip, Powecom's Marketing and Export Officer, states, "'We are increasing KN95 production for our most important U.S. partner, Bona Fide Masks. Even during the Chinese New Year, we will produce and ship masks expressly for Bona Fide Masks. We are proud to address U.S. market needs with this unprecedented production increase, and we highly recommend www.bonafidemasks.com for purchases of authentic Powecom KN95s."

Bill Taubner, President of Ball Chain Mfg. Co, Inc. and Bona Fide Masks, said, "Supply chain integrity is one of our highest priorities. We will continue to purchase directly from Powecom. Powecom masks are of exceptionally high quality and are currently authorized by the FDA for use in healthcare settings by healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 outbreak, in accordance with CDC recommendations. We ship from stock at our Mount Vernon, New York warehouse. There's so much confusion in the marketplace, and there are so many 'bad actors' taking advantage of those in need. Our company is proud to support our customers during these trying times."

For all inquiries, please email info@bonafidemasks.com and bill@ballchain.com.

More about Powecom, Ball Chain Mfg. Co., Inc. and Bona Fide Masks:

Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies Co., Ltd. (Powecom) is a leading manufacturer of face masks, folding masks, gas masks, dust respirators, and ear plugs in China. Their factory covers an area of 20,000 square meters, and the company is a recognized leader and expert in functional masks. At their facility, Powecom provides large, clean and dust-free production workshops, as well as sizable warehouses. They feature an advanced, on-site testing lab and high-efficiency automatic production lines, as well as automatic packaging equipment.

Ball Chain Mfg. Co., Inc. (www.ballchain.com), established in 1938, is the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain. Family owned and operated, the company is the exclusive manufacturer of ball chain for the U.S. military's dog tag ID necklace. Ball chain fabricates millions of feet of ball chain per week at its Mount Vernon, NY factory for use in ceiling fans, handbags, light pulls, and a variety of other applications. At the request of a local community leader, Ball Chain entered the mask market and created Bona Fide Masks to assist with the PPE shortage. The company takes great pride in everything they do!

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powecom-to-increase-production-supply-of-its-genuine-powecom-fda-authorized-kn95-face-masks-exclusively-for-bona-fide-masks-wwwbonafidemaskscom-301225199.html

SOURCE Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.; Powecom; Bona Fide Masks™


© PRNewswire 2021
