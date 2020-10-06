Log in
Powell: Coronavirus economy still at risk of downward spiral

10/06/2020 | 11:17am EDT

(Reuters) - The U.S. economic recovery remains far from complete and could still slip into a downward spiral if the coronavirus is not effectively controlled and growth sustained, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned on Tuesday in a call for more help to businesses and households.

Story:

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: The S&P 500 moved in choppy trade after Powell's comments and was last 0.06% easier

BONDS: U.S. Treasury yields firmed; 2s last at 0.1448%; 10s at 0.7868%

FOREX: The U.S. dollar index was near flat, up 0.02% lower

COMMENTS:

KATHY BOSTJANCIC, CHIEF U.S. FINANCIAL ECONOMIST, OXFORD ECONOMICS, NEW YORK

"To me, this is going to be very much linked to the need for more fiscal policy. That we're not out of the woods yet. The economy is recovering, but even if we don't have an immediate double-dip recession, if it's just a very, very slow recovery, that itself could be problematic."

"There's no comments in here what exactly the Fed will do, so from that standpoint markets may be a little bit underwhelmed."

PAUL NOLTE, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, KINGSVIEW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, CHICAGO

"Powell has been calling for fiscal support for the better part of the last three months, and that was not a surprise at all."

"Investors are certainly focused on any type of stimulus that they can get. The Fed is pretty much saying we're done, there's not much more to do, the financial markets are functioning, it's now up to you lawmakers to do the next step."

JOHN AUGUSTINE, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK, COLUMBUS, OHIO    

"Markets are worried about what the Fed knows that we don't know. The Fed is sticking with a very consistent position that we need more fiscal stimulus for 3 or 4 weeks now."

"The market is concerned that the Fed knows something about the future of the economy that the market doesn't."

"The things that are obvious to us are that small businesses are closing and unemployment remains high in the service sector. The Fed aggressively wants to address both of those with more fiscal stimulus,"

"At their last meeting the Fed greatly upped their estimate of the economy going forward ... "They agreed the recovery was much faster than initially thought but there's something worrying them about the future."  

(Compiled by Alden Bentley and the global Finance & Markets Breaking News team)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.19% 28200.85 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
NASDAQ 100 -0.54% 11433.855361 Delayed Quote.28.89%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.29% 11289.395983 Delayed Quote.26.30%
S&P 500 -0.04% 3406.35 Delayed Quote.3.64%
