Powell Says Stimulus Package Isn't Likely to Fuel Unwelcome Inflation -- 3rd Update

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers Tuesday he doesn't expect the $1.9 trillion stimulus package will lead to an unwelcome increase in inflation, but he emphasized that the central bank has tools to deal with rising price pressures if necessary.

"We might see some upward pressure on prices. Our best view is that the effect on inflation will be neither particularly large nor persistent," he said, reiterating comments he has made repeatedly since the measure was enacted earlier this month.

Critics of the Fed's policies have said a surge of consumer spending spurred by the stimulus bill, which includes $1,400 payments to most Americans and enhanced unemployment benefits to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, will coincide with an already improving economy to stoke consumer price increases.

Mr. Powell said that the Fed remained strongly committed to keeping the public's expectations for future inflation under control, as they have been for decades, and that he didn't believe a one-time spending surge that leads to temporary price increases would change those expectations.

The central bank leader made the remarks Tuesday at his first joint appearance with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Capitol Hill, where they testified on the government's pandemic relief efforts.

Both Mr. Powell and Ms. Yellen said they continue to expect a strong economic rebound this year as the vaccine distribution accelerates, social distancing measures ease and economic activity picks up. But they emphasized the recovery is far from complete.

The Fed has held its benchmark interest rate near zero since the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic slammed the U.S. economy a year ago. Mr. Powell has said repeatedly in recent weeks that the Fed is in no hurry to change its easy-money policies until it attains its goals for higher inflation and a strong labor market.

The central bank last year approved a major shift in how it sets interest rates, dropping its longstanding practice of preemptively lifting them to head off higher inflation. The Fed is now aiming for average inflation of 2% over time, while also pursuing its goal of maximum employment.

The consumer price index rose by 1.7% in the year ended February, the latest sign of an upswing in prices after nearly a year of muted overall inflation as the pandemic subdued consumer spending. Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, were up 1.3%.

Yields on Treasury securities have risen on expectations that strong economic growth fueled by stimulus measures and vaccinations could push inflation higher. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, a key gauge of borrowing costs throughout the economy, recently rose above 1.7% for the first time since January 2020.

Tuesday's hearing before the House Financial Services Committee was Ms. Yellen's first since being sworn in as Treasury secretary. She and Mr. Powell are due to testify again before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.

The two officials are required to testify once a quarter on the $454 billion provided by the Treasury to support emergency Fed lending programs under the terms of the March 2020 pandemic relief act.

Most of those programs lapsed at the end of last year, and lawmakers instead used the hearing to question the two policy makers about issues ranging from climate change to budget deficits to the economic outlook.

Republicans homed in on an emerging effort among U.S. financial regulators to address risks stemming from climate change. The Fed recently created a committee to study the implications of climate change for financial institutions and infrastructure. Ms. Yellen has floated the idea of climate-related stress tests for financial institutions.

Rep. Bill Posey (R., Fla.) said the pursuit of climate-change mitigation measures "threatens affordable energy and our recently acquired energy independence" and pressed Ms. Yellen and Mr. Powell on the purpose of testing banks' vulnerability to climate risks.

"It's really very early days in trying to understand what all this means, " Mr. Powell said, noting that many large banks and industrial firms are voluntarily engaged in similar analyses. "It clearly can have longer-term implications -- for our economy, for our financial system and for the people that we all serve -- and I think our obligation is to try to understand that."

He added that the Fed isn't contemplating "regulatory consequences" for banks as a result of the assessments.

Republican lawmakers also challenged Ms. Yellen on the Biden administration's plan to raise taxes to pay for an infrastructure and economic package that could cost as much as $3 trillion.

"It's pretty simple: If you cut taxes, you increase jobs. If you raise taxes, you cost jobs," said Rep. Roger Williams (R., Texas), who owns a car dealership valued in financial disclosures at more than $50 million. "So I hope that everybody will understand that raising taxes to any business is not good for our economy."

Ms. Yellen said President Biden's post-pandemic plans will likely need to be paid for with tax increases, such as returning the corporate tax rate to 28%. But she said those changes wouldn't come until the pandemic is over and would ultimately help the economy.

"A package that consists of investments in people, investments in infrastructure, will help to create good jobs in the American economy, and changes to the tax structure will help to pay for those programs," she said.

