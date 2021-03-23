Powell Says Stimulus Package Unlikely to Fuel Undesirable Inflation -- 2nd Update

By Kate Davidson and Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers Tuesday he doesn't expect the $1.9 trillion stimulus package will lead to an undesirable increase in inflation, but he emphasized that the central bank has tools to deal with rising price pressures if necessary.

"Our best view is that the effect on inflation will be neither particularly large or persistent," he said, reiterating comments he has made repeatedly since the measure was enacted earlier this month.

Mr. Powell said the Fed remained strongly committed to keeping the public's expectations for future price increase under control, as they have been for decades, but he said he didn't believe a one-time spending surge that leads to temporary price increases would change those expectations.

The Fed has held its benchmark interest rate near zero since the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic slammed the U.S. economy a year ago. Most central-bank officials don't expect to raise the rate until 2024 at the earliest. The Fed also plans to continue buying at least $120 billion a month of Treasury debt and mortgage-backed securities until the economic recovery makes "substantial further progress."

The central bank last year approved a major shift in how it sets interest rates, dropping its longstanding practice of pre-emptively lifting them to head off higher inflation. The Fed is now aiming for average inflation of 2% over time, while also pursuing its goal of maximum employment.

The consumer-price index rose 1.7% in the year ended February, the latest sign of an upswing in prices after nearly a year of muted overall inflation as the pandemic subdued consumer spending. Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, were up 1.3%.

Yields on Treasury securities have risen on expectations that strong economic growth fueled by stimulus measures and vaccinations could push inflation higher. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, a key gauge of borrowing costs throughout the economy, recently rose above 1.7% for the first time since January 2020.

Mr. Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made their first joint appearance on Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon to testify on the government's pandemic relief efforts.

Mr. Powell told lawmakers that the economy's recovery remains far from complete despite recent improvement and that the central bank plans to continue providing support.

"The recovery has progressed more quickly than generally expected and looks to be strengthening," he said in prepared remarks. "But the recovery is far from complete, so, at the Fed, we will continue to provide the economy the support that it needs for as long as it takes."

The hearing, which is Ms. Yellen's first since being sworn in as Treasury secretary, is required each quarter under the March 2020 Cares Act, which provided the Treasury with $454 billion to support emergency Fed lending programs as the pandemic unfolded last year.

Credit markets rebounded strongly, and the Fed ultimately bought fewer than $30 billion in loans and other assets. Mr. Powell said Monday that the facilities had helped unlock almost $2 trillion in credit to support businesses, cities and states.

Then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin decided on Nov. 19 to let five of the special programs expire, triggering a partisan fight over whether the Biden administration should have access to the money. Congress included language in a December relief bill restricting the Fed's ability to replicate programs identical to the ones it started in March without the approval of Congress.

Tuesday's hearing before the House Financial Services Committee is the first of two days of congressional testimony; Mr. Powell and Ms. Yellen will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.

While the hearings are meant to focus on the pandemic credit programs, Ms. Yellen addressed the Treasury's implementation of the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package enacted this month.

"With the passage of the Rescue Plan, I am confident that people will reach the other side of this pandemic with the foundations of their lives intact," Ms. Yellen said in her prepared remarks. "And I believe they will be met there by a growing economy. In fact, I think we may see a return to full employment next year."

Fed officials and private economists expect recent stimulus measures, combined with a relaxing of pandemic-related restrictions as vaccination progress continues, will power the strongest economic growth since the early 1980s.

Mr. Powell has said repeatedly in recent weeks that the Fed is in no hurry to change its easy-money policies until its forecasts materialize in the form of higher inflation and a strong labor market.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com and Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-21 1348ET