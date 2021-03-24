Powell, Yellen Testify in Second Day of Hearings

By Paul Kiernan and Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- The nation's top two economic policy makers appeared virtually on Capitol Hill for their second day of joint testimony about the government's efforts to restore the economy to health in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.

Their message to the panel was similar to the one they delivered Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee: The economy is poised for a strong recovery, but reinvigorating the labor market will take time.

In prepared remarks for both hearings, Mr. Powell said the Fed "will continue to provide the economy the support that it needs for as long as it takes." The central bank has held overnight interest rates near zero for the past year and doesn't plan to raise them until the economy reaches full employment and inflation rises moderately above its 2% target.

Under the Cares Act relief package passed last March, the two officials are required to testify once a quarter on efforts to support the economy during the pandemic. Several of the largest programs created by the legislation wound down at the end of last year, however, giving lawmakers greater scope to raise wider policy issues.

Republicans used Tuesday's hearing to criticize the Biden administration's recently enacted $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and its plans for an infrastructure and economic package that could cost up to $3 trillion.

Some have said the stimulus will cause a surge of consumer spending that will coincide with an improving economy to stoke inflation. The measure includes $1,400 payments to most Americans and enhanced unemployment benefits to deal with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asked Tuesday about the potential inflationary impact of the package, Mr. Powell said, "Our best view is that the effect on inflation will be neither particularly large nor persistent." He vowed to deploy the Fed's tools if necessary to keep prices from rising too much.

Lawmakers, including Rep. Roger Williams (R., Texas), said that plans to raise taxes would stunt economic growth and cost jobs. Ms. Yellen countered that the investments contemplated by the administration would improve productivity and growth and spur employment.

Both Ms. Yellen and Mr. Powell defended regulators' efforts to understand the risks to the financial system posed by climate change.

At Wednesday's hearing, Mr. Powell could face questions about the Fed's decision last week to end a temporary easing of capital requirements for big banks. The move could force banks to raise more capital or reduce their holdings of Treasury securities or deposits at the Fed. Mr. Powell said Tuesday that he expects to issue a proposal to address the situation "relatively soon."

