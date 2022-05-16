Powell's Fed getting more diverse, but big gaps remain

May 16 (Reuters) - The Senate's sign-off last week on Jerome
Powell's second term as head of the Federal Reserve leaves the
helm of the U.S. central bank in the hands of a white male, just
as it has been for most of its 108-year history.
But later this summer, for the first time, white men will
account for fewer than half of the Fed's policymakers.
By September, eight of the 18 officials who determine
monetary policy for the world's biggest economy will be women
and five will be people of color - both records - with more
opportunities to diversify further in the months ahead.
Moreover, the more than 100 directors across the Fed's
regional bank system, who regularly provide their views on the
economy to the central bank officials responsible for setting
interest rates, more closely reflect the diversity of the U.S.
population than at any prior time.
Still, large gaps remain.
No top policymaker is now or has ever been of Latin American
heritage, for instance, and newly published data https://www.federalreserve.gov/aboutthefed/economist-and-research-assistant-diversity-data.htm
from the Fed shows more than half of the nearly 1,000 PhD
economists whose analyzes lay the groundwork for policy
decisions are white men.
At the Fed bank boards, where Fed policymakers have
successfully pushed for better gender and racial diversity, more
than 75% of directors work in the banking, financial or business
sectors, with labor representation particularly thin, a report https://www.populardemocracy.org/news/publications/uneven-progress-inadequate-representation-2022-analysis-diversity-federal-reserve
published on Thursday by the Center for Popular Democracy
found.
Some 75% of directors with business backgrounds come from
large firms rather than the small companies that make up the
majority of U.S. employers, the study showed.
It's enough to keep the critics on the Fed's - and Powell's
- heels. Indeed, the Dallas Fed's decision last week to hire a
white woman as its new president rather than a Hispanic led U.S.
Senator Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat of Cuban descent, to
oppose Powell's confirmation to a second term.
Without any Latino policymakers at the central bank, "the
voices of one-fifth of the citizens of America are repeatedly
drowned out when the Fed is making critical decisions on
economic policy," Menendez said in announcing his "no" vote
against Powell's confirmation on Thursday even as a wide
majority of other senators backed the Fed chief.
DIVERSITY AND CREDIBILITY
Under Powell, the Fed has only just begun a fight against
inflation that is rising faster than in the past four decades.
Policymakers are expected to deliver a series of big
interest rate hikes to help cool those price pressures and bring
inflation down to the Fed's 2% target.
Many economists say those rate hikes will lead to job losses
as the economy slows, if not an outright recession. Any rise in
unemployment historically hits people of color and low-wage or
lesser-educated workers hardest.
So Powell has appealed to Americans directly for their
understanding, saying that he knows it will be painful but
ultimately less so than allowing inflation to continue to build.
Other Fed officials have similarly laid out the case for
administering strong medicine now to preserve the long-run
health of the labor market.
"Having a leadership group that looks more like America than
it ever has will help the Fed remain credible in the eyes of the
public," says Kaleb Nygaard, a senior research associate at the
Yale Program on Financial Stability. "And having public
confidence is one of the most important tools a central bank
has."
OPPORTUNITIES TO DO MORE
But the Fed still has plenty of distance to go on the
diversity road.
Some 55% of the 945 PhD economists employed at the Fed are
white males, according to data recently published by the central
bank. One-quarter are women, a majority of whom are white. In
all, the Fed employs 159 economists who identify as Asian and 89
as Hispanic or Latino. Just 14 are Black while seven identify as
being of two or more races.
The central bank has had much more success diversifying the
boards of its 12 regional Fed banks, a change driven by the
Fed's Board of Governors, which directly picks or has at least
some say over the choice of two-thirds of the directors.
These directors, in turn, pick new presidents at the
regional Fed banks. And their influence may already be having an
effect.
The Boston and Dallas Fed banks, both previously led by
white men who left last fall amid an ethics scandal, have hired
women as their replacements.
The Boston Fed's pick, University of Michigan provost Susan
Collins, will be the first Black woman to run a regional Fed
bank. The Dallas Fed board last week appointed Lorie Logan, a
markets expert currently at the New York Fed, as its next chief.
Logan is white.
Two more Fed banks, in Kansas City and Chicago, will also
soon replace their current presidents, a white woman and white
man, respectively, both of whom reach mandatory retirement age
next January.
At the Fed's Board of Governors, whose seven members are
picked by the White House, there is also change.
Last week the Senate confirmed Michigan State University's
Lisa Cook and Davidson College's Philip Jefferson, both Black
economists nominated by U.S. President Joe Biden, as Fed
governors. The Fed has only had three other Black governors,
with the most recent one being in 2006.
"Diversity of their leadership matters, not as a gesture,
not as symbolism, but as a statement of how the Fed genuinely
sees themselves as ... in touch with the economic interests of
the country," said Benjamin Dulchin of the Center for Popular
Democracy.
