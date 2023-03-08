In a much-awaited testimony yesterday, Powell said the peak in interest rates could be higher than previously thought after data showed inflation proves resilient. Investors have now raised the odds of a 50-basis points rate hike later this month. The FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, with real estate and technology underperforming, since they are the most impacted by interest rates.

The index was down 0.3% this morning after a lower close on Wall Street due to Powell’s comments.

Legal & General Group posted a higher-than-expected operating profit for 2022 and said it is on track to deliver its five-year strategic ambitions. However, this was not enough to convince investors, since the stock fell 2.0%.

Tullow Oil was down 0.8% after it unveiled a net profit for 2022 on the back of rising revenues, but missed expectations.

