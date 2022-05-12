Powell says Fed will fix inflation, calls price stability 'bedrock' of economy

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Calling stable prices the
"bedrock" of the economy, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
said on Thursday the U.S. central bank's battle to control
inflation would "include some pain" as the impact of higher
interest rates is felt, but that the worse outcome would be for
prices to continue speeding ahead.
"We fully understand and appreciate how painful inflation
is," Powell said in an interview with the Marketplace national
radio program, repeating his expectation that the Fed will raise
interest rates by half a percentage point at each of its next
two policy meetings while pledging that "we're prepared to do
more" if data turn the wrong way.
"Nothing in the economy works, the economy doesn't work for
anybody without price stability," Powell said. "We went through
periods in our history where inflation was quite high ... The
process of getting inflation down to 2% will also include some
pain, but ultimately the most painful thing would be if we were
to fail to deal with it and inflation were to get entrenched in
the economy at high levels, and we know what that's like. And
that's just people losing the value of their paycheck."
With "perfect hindsight," Powell said, it "would have been
better" to have begun raising rates earlier than March of this
year, given inflation began a sharp turn higher in 2021.
After using aggressive monetary policy to support the
economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fed approved a
quarter-percentage-point rate increase in March, but some
analysts believe policymakers have fallen too far behind to curb
price increases without the sort of sharp rate hikes that might
cause a recession.
Powell said he believes the country can avoid a serious
downturn.
But on the same day that the Senate confirmed him to a
second four-year term as Fed chief in a bipartisan 80-19 vote,
Powell also made the central bank's priorities clear.
Above all else, "we can't fail to restore price stability,"
he said.
The U.S. economy is facing its toughest inflation problem
since the 1970s and early 1980s, when prices at one point rose
at an annual rate of 14.5% and then-Fed chief Paul Volcker used
punishing interest rates to twice throw the economy into
recession. The unemployment rate climbed above 10%.
Powell has paid frequent homage to Volcker's commitment to
beating inflation, while also saying he still hopes to avoid the
sharp tradeoffs that Volcker used to bring prices under control.
While inflation is not approaching Volcker-era levels, the
quick run-up in the cost of food, gas, housing and other daily
staples has become a politically explosive issue for President
Joe Biden's administration. Consumer prices in April were 8.3%
higher than a year ago.
'FEEL THAT PAIN'
Interest rates are rising sharply as a result of the policy
steps already taken by the Fed, with the rate on a 30-year fixed
mortgage jumping from less than 3% last year to more than 5%,
and volatile stock markets wiping out trillions of dollars in
wealth that will likely prompt some consumers to spend less -
and curb inflation in the process.
"If you're going to use monetary policy to get inflation
under control, what you got to do is to tighten up on the
consumer to reduce spending. Certain industries, most notably
housing, are going to feel that pain. You're going to have
mortgage rates over 6%. It's going to make it harder for
potential homebuyers to buy," said Stan Shipley, a strategist at
Evercore ISI.
Biden now has filled the top two Fed jobs and seen two of
his other appointees confirmed to the central bank's seven-seat
Board of Governors. The president made clear this week he was
giving them full sway to try to lower inflation.
"Tackling inflation is my top domestic priority," the
Democratic president said after Powell's Senate confirmation.
The Fed "will bring the skill and knowledge needed at this
critical time for our economy and families across the country."
Powell, who opened a news conference after last week's
policy meeting by saying he wanted to "restore price stability
on behalf of American families," used the radio interview on
Thursday to amplify that broad message to the public.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider
Additional reporting by Herbert Lash in New York
Editing by Paul Simao)