Powell, with ethics move, clears decks for Nov meeting and maybe his renomination

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - With a sensitive policy
meeting less than two weeks off and a renomination hanging fire
in the White House, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's tightening of Fed
ethics rules on Thursday has shifted the narrative away from an
issue that had become a chief target for his critics and
eliminated a distraction from his day job as well.
The new limits on Fed officials' investments came at "warp
speed" for the central bank, just 44 days from the initial
reports on regional bank presidents' trading activities, noted
David Beckworth, a senior fellow at George Mason University's
Mercatus Center.
It had to.
The Fed has a policy meeting in less than two weeks at which
the central bank is expected to pin down plans to pare its
monthly bond purchases, an important moment for Powell to
communicate clearly what the Fed is doing and why.
Absent action on the ethics issue, his Nov. 3 press
conference would risk being subsumed by questions about the
securities trading that forced two regional bank presidents to
resign, and that has led to a steady drip of commentary from
critics who have brought Powell's own portfolio - mostly of
municipal bonds and index funds - under scrutiny.
In addition, the administration of President Joe Biden has
let a raft of Fed appointments drift without a clear sign
whether he plans to use open seats on the Board of Governors to
launch a dramatic overhaul of monetary policy, as some of his
progressive supporters hope, or opt for stability and a second
term for Powell as chair.
The White House did not address the ethics scandal at the
Fed specifically but White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre
said Thursday that Biden respects the independence of the Fed.
"President Biden believes that all government agencies, and
officials, including independent agencies, should be held to the
highest ethical standards, including the avoidance ... of any
suggestions of conflicts of interest," she said.
Powell's current term expires in February, and his
renomination would have to be cleared by the U.S. Senate.
The fallout from the ethics scandal may still resonate in
those confirmation hearings if Powell is reappointed. Democratic
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has said she will
oppose his reappointment, and the ethics controversy has become
a focus of both the senator and critics of Powell in general.
That criticism won't die fast, with those who had focused on
the stock trading saying the rules announced Thursday either did
not go far enough, or shifting their criticism to other issues,
such as how regional bank presidents are hired.
But he has now taken the initiative, with limits on what Fed
officials can own or sell that are stricter, for example, than
those that apply to members of Congress.
Bettors at online political wagering market PredictIt.org,
on Thursday took a brighter view of his reappointment prospects,
with a "Yes" Powell contract now implying a 74% probability he
will be renominated. That had slumped to 65% at the start of the
week.
The ethics controversy "is a ding against him," Beckworth
said. "But at the same time, his Fed acted fairly quickly in
responding to it. ... If he goes up for nomination and nothing
had been done ... I think it would look poorly."
