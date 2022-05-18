Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Power Dot raises 150 million euros to speed up expansion in France

05/18/2022 | 03:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS (Reuters) - Portuguese electric vehicle (EV) charging operator Power Dot has raised 150 million euros ($158.01 million) with private equity firm Antin Infrastructure Partners to triple its network of charging points in France, the two firms said on Wednesday.

Present in several European countries, Power Dot currently has 2,500 charging points in France available in shop and hotel car parks and plans to grow its network to more than 7,000 points by 2025.

Antin's contribution gives it joint control of Power Dot, owned by Grupo Arie and Power Dot executives.

The deployment of EV charging stations in some European countries still faces hurdles, hampering European Union's efforts to speed up growth of EV market as it seeks to clamp down on air pollution.

In France, Power Dot adds that to date only 60,040 out of 100,000 charging points planned by end-2021 have been deployed, with only 8% of these providing fast charging.

($1 = 0.9493 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Dagmarah Mackos,; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50aChina April aluminium imports down nearly 38% y/y on weak demand
RE
03:49aFinland, Sweden apply to join NATO, face Turkish objections
RE
03:47aFinland, Sweden submit application to join NATO
RE
03:46aUK inflation hits 40-year high of 9.0% as households suffer
RE
03:46aAircraft leasing faces shake-up as risks cloud recovery
RE
03:42aJapan to tender 4.7 mln barrels oil from national reserve on June 10
RE
03:40aUK to publish legal position on N. Ireland trade plan shortly
RE
03:39aThai industrial confidence at five-month low as costs rise
RE
03:34aChina removes some COVID test rules on travellers from U.S
RE
03:34aStock rally losing puff as economic growth doubts grow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
2Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
3Siemens Energy plans bid for remaining Siemens Gamesa stake -sources
4China Vice Premier Liu soothes tech firms, supports overseas listings
5Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable U.S. startup

HOT NEWS