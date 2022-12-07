Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Power back in capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region - state affiliated media

12/07/2022 | 03:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Plane flies next to Tigray Martyrs monument during the funeral ceremony of Ethiopia's Army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen in Mekele

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Power services have been restored in Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, for the first time in over a year, state-affiliated Fana Broadcast said on Tuesday.

Fana quoted state-run Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) spokesperson Moges Mekonen as saying power was restored after maintenance of a 230 kv high voltage line was completed.

The power supply was disrupted after war erupted in Tigray in November 2020, pitting regional forces against federal troops and their allies from the neighbouring Amhara region and from Eritrea.

The fighting has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine.

The two sides signed a permanent cessation of hostilities on Nov. 2 after talks mediated by the African Union in South Africa.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.17% 466.91 Real-time Quote.-12.08%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.52% 1978.57 Real-time Quote.1.13%
REGION GROUP -0.37% 2.69 Delayed Quote.-9.09%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.14% 153.34 Real-time Quote.-11.26%
Latest news "Economy"
03:26aRuling Nepali Congress party wins most votes - commission
RE
03:22aRussia's Rosneft says net income hit by assets transfer in Germany
RE
03:17aAmRest sells its KFC restaurant business in Russia for 100 million eur
RE
03:09aFTSE 100 Seen Flat as Global Losses Continue
DJ
03:06aHarry and Meghan accept 'Ripple of Hope' human rights award
RE
03:06aInflation miss puts central bankers on back foot
RE
03:04aBusinesses want COP15 nature summit to deliver clarity
RE
03:04aM23 rebels ready to withdraw from occupied areas in eastern Congo
RE
03:03aPower back in capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region - state affiliated media
RE
03:02aArgentina vice-president found guilty of corruption
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rally sputters as growth fears resurface
2Exor to Join Amsterdam's AEX Index Following Listing Switch
3Inflation miss puts central bankers on back foot
4Statement: Zantac (ranitidine) litigation
5Australian billionaire snaps up CWP Renewables for over $2.7 billion

HOT NEWS