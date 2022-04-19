Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Power cuts, strong dollar weigh on S.Africa's rand

04/19/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A South African Rand is seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand dropped on Tuesday, when the country's ailing power utility ramped up scheduled power cuts that constrain growth in the continent's most industrialised nation.

At 1611 GMT, the rand traded at 14.9400 against the dollar, 1.84% lower than its previous close.

State utility Eskom increased planned black outs to "Stage 4," requiring up to 4,000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid, following trips at two of its coal-fired power stations. The cuts dent businesses' ability to operate.

The rand was also contending with the impact of devastating floods in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province on local companies, and global factors including a rising greenback and a deterioration in expectations for global growth.

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, hitting a new 20-year peak against the Japanese yen, on rising U.S. treasury yields. Investors are also expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates when it meets next month.

The International Monetary Fund meanwhile slashed its forecast for global growth by almost a full percentage point on Tuesday - leading to negative sentiment that weighs on riskier currencies like the rand.

Locally, flooding in KZN province has killed more than 440 people, left thousands homeless and damaged more than 10 billion rand of infrastructure, also hitting the local economy.

Operations were disrupted at one of Africa's busiest ports in Durban, but it is now functional again and hopes to clear a backlog of thousands of containers within five to six days, the public enterprises minister said on Tuesday.

Bonds also fell, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2030 rising 1.4 basis points to 9.915%.

Stocks however rose. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index climbed 0.58% to 66,867 points and the broader All-Share Index rose 0.61% to 73,830 points.

($1 = 14.7137 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Emma Rumney; Editing by Louise Heavens, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:52pMariupol may fall within days, European official says
RE
12:48pRussia unleashes 'Battle of Donbas' in east Ukraine, seizes city
RE
12:48pRussia unleashes 'Battle of Donbas' in east Ukraine, seizes city
RE
12:47pU.S. FDA issues warning to companies selling unapproved skin lightening products
RE
12:46pFirst COVID, now floods empty South Africa's eastern beach resorts
RE
12:46pBritain to send more artillery weapons to Ukraine - PM Johnson
RE
12:46pBritain to send more artillery weapons to Ukraine - PM Johnson
RE
12:45pPower cuts, strong dollar weigh on S.Africa's rand
RE
12:45pCorn pulls back after reaching decade high on supply risks
RE
12:42pWarner Bros Discovery lays off CNN CFO, suspends marketing spend - Axios
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptoverse: Gold coins glimmer amid the global gloom
2Analyst recommendations: Costco, Mastercard, Shopify, Tesla, UnitedHeal..
3J&J suspends COVID vaccine sales forecast on low demand, supply glut
4Russian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine fall
5LVMH : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS