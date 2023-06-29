June 29 (Reuters) - Power grid operator ISO New England on Thursday said it has teamed up with New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) and PJM Interconnection in support of a proposal put forth by eight Northeast states to expedite the clean energy transition and improve transmission planning across regional borders.

The proposal, backed by Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont, seeks to establish a collaborative on interregional transmission with assistance from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The aim of the partnership is to strengthen the power grid, reduce consumer costs and facilitate the deployment of clean energy sources with a specific emphasis on offshore wind, officials from the eight states said.

Decaying power infrastructure and under-investment in the electrical grid of the world's largest economy is among the biggest obstacles to expanding clean energy and combating climate change on the ambitious schedule laid out by U.S. President Joe Biden, according to a special report by Reuters. (Reporting by Arshreet Singh)