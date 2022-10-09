Advanced search
Power line to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected, IAEA chief says

10/09/2022 | 12:15pm EDT
VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A power line supplying the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine that was cut due to shelling on Saturday, forcing the plant to switch to diesel power, has been reconnected, the U.N. nuclear watchdog's chief said on Sunday.

"Our team at #Zaporizhzhya confirms the offsite power line lost yday was restored & #ZNPP is reconnected to the grid — a temporary relief in a still untenable situation," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Twitter, repeating his call for a protection zone around the plant. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
