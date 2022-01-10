Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Power of the Dog,' 'West Side Story' take top Golden Globes at off-screen ceremony

01/10/2022 | 12:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 77th Golden Globe Awards - Photo Room - Beverly Hills, California, U.S.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Dark Western "The Power of the Dog" and a remake of "West Side Story" won the biggest awards on Sunday at a diminished Golden Globes ceremony held privately without the usual glitzy lineup of Hollywood's top television and movie stars.

Actors, directors and film studios have largely ignored the Globes this year after criticism in 2021 that its organizers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), operated with questionable ethics policies and no Black members. Longtime broadcaster NBC opted not to air this year's awards.

The HFPA, which has expanded and diversified its membership and overhauled its practices, announced its picks at a Beverly Hills ceremony held behind closed doors. Recipients of HFPA philanthropic grants sat in the audience and presented awards. Winners were announced via social media and on the Golden Globes website.

Steven Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story," a tale of young love set among rival street gangs, was named best musical or comedy and earned three trophies overall, including best actress for Rachel Zegler. "The Power of the Dog" also won three awards including best director for Jane Campion.

Other acting honors went to Will Smith for playing the determined father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams in "King Richard" and Nicole Kidman for her role as Lucille Ball in "Being the Ricardos." Andrew Garfield won a best actor trophy for his role as playwright Jonathan Larson in musical "Tick, Tick... Boom!"

For television, cutthroat corporate family saga "Succession" received the best drama award and "Hacks," about a fading female comedian, was crowned best comedy.

Netflix, which released "Power of the Dog," led all studios with four film awards. HBO and HBO Max took the most television honors, with six.

The Globes normally draws millions of TV viewers to a celebrity-filled red carpet and champagne-fueled dinner that makes for a glamorous yet informal contrast to the Academy Awards, the industry's highest film honors.

In the past, winning a Globe also provided a boost to movies making a run for the Oscars. This year, the significance is less clear, with only a few celebrities acknowledging their Globe nominations.

Awards watchers will follow closely other upcoming accolades from groups including the Screen Actors Guild and the Producers Guild of America. The Oscars are scheduled to be handed out on March 27.

Critics had objected to the HFPA not having any Black members and raised questions over whether close relationships with Hollywood studios influenced the choice of nominees and winners. In May, Tom Cruise returned the three Golden Globe statuettes he had won.

The HFPA responded https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/golden-globes-group-adds-new-members-it-works-diversify-2021-10-01 by adding 21 new members, six of whom are Black, banning gifts and favors, and implementing diversity and sexual harassment training. The group now has 105 members and plans to expand this year.

"We are on a journey of change and we're not going to rest," HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a statement on Sunday.

At the ceremony, the HFPA played a video of actress Jamie Lee Curtis praising the group for its support of charities that back creators, education, film preservation and other causes.

"I am proud to be associated them in this venture," Curtis said in the video.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Karishma Singh)

By Lisa Richwine


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.36% 892.27 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY -0.50% 14.07 Delayed Quote.0.29%
NETFLIX, INC. -2.21% 541.06 Delayed Quote.-10.19%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30aGold slips as Fed rate-hike bets lift yields ahead of U.S. data
RE
12:30aIMF says emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening
RE
12:22aIndia's COVID-19 cases multiply, vulnerable groups given vaccine boosters
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:01aDollar firm as inflation test looms
RE
12:01a'Power of the Dog,' 'West Side Story' take top Golden Globes at off-screen ceremony
RE
01/10Imf says broad wage inflation or sustained supply bottlenecks could boost u.s. prices more than expected, trigger faster fed rate increases
RE
01/10Imf says continues to expect robust u.s. growth, sees inflation moderating later this year
RE
01/10Faster fed rate hikes could rattle financial markets, result in slowing u.s. demand and capital outflows from emerging markets -imf
RE
01/10Imf says expects global recovery to continue in 2022 and 2023, but risks remain elevated by resurgent pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NYC building space heater malfunction sparks fire that kills 19, includ..
2OneConnect Inks New Strategic Partnership Agreement with Chengfang Fina..
3Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results ..
4Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims over conduct, considers legal ac..
5Chinese developer Shimao puts all property projects on sale - Caixin

HOT NEWS