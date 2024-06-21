STORY: :: Split, Croatia

A major power outage in the Balkans on Friday created traffic gridlock in some areas...

And left people sweltering across Montenegro, Bosnia, Albania and most of Croatia's coast.

It happened during a heatwave, with temperatures in some parts of the region hitting around 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Both Montenegro and Albania's energy ministers said it looked like a surge in consumption - combined with the high temperatures - was to blame.

At this cafe in Montenegro's capital, fans were at a standstill and ice cream began to melt.

Its owner says: "The electricity went out during our busiest time, when the bar was mostly full."

According to officials and social media users, electricity and wifi networks went down around 1 p.m. local time.

Operators said they had started restoring supplies by mid-afternoon.