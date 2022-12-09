Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Power outage plunges parts of Paris into darkness; technical glitch blamed

12/09/2022 | 01:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS (Reuters) - Several districts of southern Paris were plunged into darkness on Thursday night due to a power outage that French grid operator RTE tied to a technical glitch on an electrical transformer of energy supplier Enedis.

The incident comes amid worries that power blackouts could cripple infrastructure in France as the first cold snap of the winter tests the resilience of the power network.

Many streets in Paris's third, fourth, fifth arrondissements were hit by the power cuts around 10:15 p.m. (2115 GMT) and power was restored around 11:00 p.m., RTE's division for the region encompassing Paris, Ile de France, said on Twitter.

"Around 125,000 households were affected at the height of the incident," it said.

Government ministers have warned of possible power outages in case of a gap between supply and demand, which they said would last no longer than two hours and be flagged in advance.

State-run utility EDF, a parent company of Enedis, is racing to get nuclear reactors hit by corrosion problems back on line.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.00% 12 Real-time Quote.21.50%
REGION GROUP -0.37% 2.69 Delayed Quote.-9.43%
Latest news "Economy"
02:07aIndonesia's new laws a threat to privacy, press and human rights, says UN
RE
02:06aSpread of cholera threatens eastern Congo camps of displaced persons
RE
02:04aNigeria to receive new attack aircraft and helicopters, drones
RE
02:00aCalling peak inflation: Five questions for the ECB
RE
02:00aFiscal cavalry trots to inflation battle: Mike Dolan
RE
01:57aPower outage plunges parts of Paris into darkness; technical glitch blamed
RE
01:56aFrench economy likely to grow next year - Villeroy
RE
01:56aLONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: FTSE 100 to follow US and Asia higher
AN
01:55aJapanese shares jump on Wall Street gains, China hopes
RE
01:53aOhio workers vote to unionize GM, LG battery plant
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Investor Webinar 15 December 2022
2Asian shares higher as dollar retreats, risk events abound
3Amazon Games and Bandai Namco Online Bring Blue Protocol to the West in..
4Musk says wise to avoid margin loans during macroeconomic risks
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA: CITIGROUP ADDS STOCK TO ITS EUROPE FOCUS LI…

HOT NEWS