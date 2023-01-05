Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Power projects driven by new U.S. law not seen until late 2023 or 2024 -MasTec CEO

01/05/2023 | 02:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. solar and wind projects driven by passage of the Inflation Reduction Act likely will not be seen until late 2023 or 2024, power and renewables construction company MasTec Inc CEO Jose Mas said on Thursday.

For the first part of the year, renewable power construction will likely consist of holdover projects from 2022 that were hampered by supply chain restraints and a federal investigation into solar panel sourcing, Mas told investors at a Goldman Sachs conference in Miami.

"While the IRA is going to lift the industry by a pretty significant level, it's going to take time for it to start impacting the market relative to seeing it on people's income statements and balance sheets," Mas said. The new law, seen as the biggest climate change package in U.S. history, creates major tax incentives for clean energy.

The supply of solar panels, in particular, has been struggling to keep up with demand, Mas said.

"If double the panels were available, then we'd have double the work because the demand is that great," Mas said. The majority of MasTec's projected 35% growth in its renewables business this year will come from solar, he added.

In 2024, with IRA incentives and planned transmission line construction opening up new wind corridors, MasTec expects a jump in its wind-power business.

An investigation by the Commerce Department into whether imports of solar panels from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam circumvent tariffs on goods made in China slowed work in 2022, Mas said. With the effects of that investigation easing, many of last year's projects will begin in 2023, he added.

Coral Gables, Florida-based MasTec, one of the largest renewable contractors in the country, has largely transitioned its work away from oil and gas to renewable power in recent years. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.96% 78.77 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
MASTEC, INC. 1.59% 88.57 Delayed Quote.1.10%
WTI 0.83% 73.901 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
Latest news "Economy"
03:10pChatgpt creator openai is in talks for tender offer that would v…
RE
03:10pMexico arrests Ovidio Guzman, son of 'El Chapo,' city engulfed by violence
RE
03:04pRussia taking of Ukraine nuclear plant a hit to clean energy future -Holtec
RE
03:02pBig tech layoffs may further disrupt equity and diversity efforts
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 10.83% to Settle at $3.7200 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pRussia's ceasefire proposal 'bogus and hypocritical', EU's Michel says
RE
02:58pCourt injunction suspends Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa's proposed capital raise
RE
02:49pAzerbaijan asks World Court to order Armenia to help demine contested territories
RE
02:47pTeresa Carlson Joins Flexport As President And Chief Commercial Officer- Statement
RE
02:47pTeresa carlson joins flexport as president and chief commercial…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
2Morning Bid: Rate cut talk, already!
3Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ
4Nokia appoints Rolf Werner as its Head of Europe
5NOVO NORDISK : Sell rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS