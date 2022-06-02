Log in
Power returned after several French substations cut by striking workers

06/02/2022 | 11:47am EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - Several substations supplying power to approximately 260,000 people in France have come back online after they were targeted by striking workers, power grid operator RTE said.

The Corbieres and Beaucouze substations that provide power in eastern France returned online around 1200 GMT after going offline at 0930 GMT due to "malicious acts," RTE said.

"Power was cut to about 175,000 homes in and around Angers at the height of the outage," RTE said.

The details are currently under investigation, RTE said in an email to Reuters.

The Beuvry substation in northern France was also taken offline in a separate action around 2130 GMT on Wednesday, causing the loss of power to 85,000 homes before it was corrected at 2340 GMT.

RTE said they "strongly condemn inadmissible acts whose consequences on the functioning of the electricity system can be dramatic."

Complaints are expected to be filed, they added.

A spokesman for trade union CGT declined to comment.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
