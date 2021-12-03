Power trading results of November 2021

Amsterdam / Berlin / Bern / Brussels / London / Paris / Vienna, 3 December 2021. In November 2021, a total volume of 52.9TWh was traded on EPEX SPOT's Day-Ahead and Intraday power markets (November 2020: 51.9 TWh).

EPEX Day-Ahead

In November 2021, power trading on the Day-Ahead markets on EPEX SPOT accounted for 41,792.9GWh (November 2020: 42,352.5GWh). The GB 30 minute Day-Ahead auction registered a monthly record and reached 574.2 GWh, representing a +60.1% growth rate on year. The Danish Day-Ahead market grew +346.9% on year and reached 1,040.6 GWh. The Norwegian and Swedish Day-Ahead markets grew by +19.6% and +119.1% respectively.

EPEX Intraday

On the EPEX SPOT Intraday markets, a total volume of 11,123.2GWh was traded in November 2021 (November 2020: 9,506.9 GWh). The Austrian Intraday market grew by +52.1% on year, the Swiss continuous segment rose by +81.6% on year to 60.7 GWh. The Nordic Intraday markets also displayed healthy growth rates with +41.9% for Denmark, +157.6% for Finland, +663.4% for Norway, and +225.9% for Sweden.

More details on volumes and prices are available in the enclosed report from page 3. Please note that volumes are calculated by using the common industry standard in electricity and exchange business (aggregated sell & buy volume divided by 2).

Members

In November, EPEX SPOT welcomed 4D-Energy GmbH, FTM Commodity Services B.V., Ponte Energy Partners GmbH and Twig Energy ApS as new members of the Exchange.

-ENDS