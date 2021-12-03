Log in
Power trading results of November 2021

12/03/2021 | 10:42pm EST
Power trading results of November 2021
Amsterdam / Berlin / Bern / Brussels / London / Paris / Vienna, 3 December 2021. In November 2021, a total volume of 52.9TWh was traded on EPEX SPOT's Day-Ahead and Intraday power markets (November 2020: 51.9 TWh). EPEX Day-Ahead

In November 2021, power trading on the Day-Ahead markets on EPEX SPOT accounted for 41,792.9GWh (November 2020: 42,352.5GWh). The GB 30 minute Day-Ahead auction registered a monthly record and reached 574.2 GWh, representing a +60.1% growth rate on year. The Danish Day-Ahead market grew +346.9% on year and reached 1,040.6 GWh. The Norwegian and Swedish Day-Ahead markets grew by +19.6% and +119.1% respectively.

EPEX Intraday

On the EPEX SPOT Intraday markets, a total volume of 11,123.2GWh was traded in November 2021 (November 2020: 9,506.9 GWh). The Austrian Intraday market grew by +52.1% on year, the Swiss continuous segment rose by +81.6% on year to 60.7 GWh. The Nordic Intraday markets also displayed healthy growth rates with +41.9% for Denmark, +157.6% for Finland, +663.4% for Norway, and +225.9% for Sweden.

More details on volumes and prices are available in the enclosed report from page 3. Please note that volumes are calculated by using the common industry standard in electricity and exchange business (aggregated sell & buy volume divided by 2).

Members

In November, EPEX SPOT welcomed 4D-Energy GmbH, FTM Commodity Services B.V., Ponte Energy Partners GmbH and Twig Energy ApS as new members of the Exchange.

-ENDS

The European Power Exchange EPEX SPOT SEand its affiliates operate physical short-term electricity markets in 13 countries: in Central Western Europe, the United Kingdom, in Switzerland, the Nordics and in Poland. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EPEX SPOT is committed to the creation of a pan-European power market. Over 300 members trade electricity on EPEX SPOT. 49% of its equity is held by HGRT, a holding of transmission system operators. For more information, please visit www.epexspot.com.

Disclaimer

Epex Spot SE published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 03:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS