Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Power use in Central U.S. likely to break record high - SPP

07/18/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Hot weather bakes north Texas

(Reuters) - Power demand in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) hit a record on Friday and will likely break that on Tuesday as homes and business in the U.S. Central region keep their air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heat wave.

That heat also pushed demand in Texas to record highs, forcing the state's grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), to urge consumers to conserve energy to help avoid taking bigger actions to reduce usage, including rotating outages.

Overall, the United States is expected to use record amounts of power in 2022 due mostly to rising economic and population growth in Sun Belt states covered by ERCOT, SPP and in the U.S. Southeast.

SPP, which operates the grid for almost 18 million people in 17 states from North Dakota to Texas, did not take as many steps as ERCOT to control usage to meet record demand.

SPP, like ERCOT, asked its members to postpone maintenance on some critical equipment like power lines and generating plants, a common step grid operators take to ensure resources will be available during times of high demand.

AccuWeather forecast temperatures in Oklahoma City, the biggest city in SPP, will jump from 100 Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) on Monday to 110 F (43.3°C) on Tuesday. That would be the hottest day in the city since August 2012 when highs reached a record-tying 113 F (45°C) and compares with a normal high of 94 F for this time of year, according to federal data.

SPP said power use hit a preliminary 52,028 megawatts (MW) on July 15, topping the previous record of 51,510 MW on July 14, and will reach 53,024 MW on Tuesday.

One megawatt can power around 1,000 U.S. homes on a typical day, but only about 200 homes on a hot summer day.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12pU.S. Treasury approves $940 mln in small business capital funds for nine states
RE
03:11pUK's Rishi Sunak wins third round leadership vote
RE
03:11pNorthrop wins Space Development Agency's contract to build 14 satellite
RE
03:03pDisney secures $9 billion in upfront ad sales
RE
03:01pDollar dips as rate hike bets ease
RE
03:01pQatar Air chief says home-working 'epidemic' fuels travel chaos
RE
03:00pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.60% to Settle at $7.4790 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:53pAirline SAS reaches deal with striking unions - TV2 and DR
RE
02:46pNew York residents charged with funneling Chinese investors' money to Trump campaign
RE
02:39pStocks gain, dollar dips as Fed hike view scaled back
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GSK spins off Haleon in biggest European listing for decade
2Dutch central bank fines Binance 3.3 mln euros
3HK, China stocks jump after govt measures to ease property woes
4Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Direct Line, Fevertree, JPM..
5TESLA : Barclays remains a Sell rating

HOT NEWS