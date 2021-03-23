PowerTap Provides Update on the Development of Its 3rd Generation Hydrogen Fueling Units

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap” or the “Company”). The Company is pleased to provide an update on its completed design of its 3rd generation PowerTap (“Gen3”) hydrogen fueling units.



PowerTap is finalizing its Gen3 modular blue hydrogen production and dispensing unit for deployment on existing US fueling stations. Figure 1 below is a process flow schematic, illustrating the production of hydrogen fuel through the series components of the Gen3 hydrogen fueling unit, with the produced hydrogen fuel being dispensed at pumps located at traditional gas stations. A combination of renewable gas, water and electricity are processed through the series of components in the Gen3 hydrogen fueling unit to produce hydrogen fuel as follows:

Water Treatment – Water is treated to remove impurities and stored in a 250 gallon tank. Desulfurizer – The Desulfurizer component purifies the feedstock (renewable natural gas) for the reforming process. Steam Generator – Creates steam for the reforming process. Reformer – The Reformer component reforms steam and natural gas mixture to produce 75% of the hydrogen. Shift Reactor – The Water Gas Shift Reactor utilizes the CO 2 produced in the reformer to produce the remaining 25% of the hydrogen. Reformate Compressors – The Reformate Compressors compresses the gas for the pressure swing absorbers purification. CO 2 and H 2 Pressure Swing Absorbers (PSAs) – The PSAs separate and refines reformate to: (i) 99.997% H 2 ; and (ii) 99% CO 2 . Compressors –Hydrogen is compressed before being stored. Hydrogen Storage – The hydrogen product is stored in tanks. Distribution Chiller – The Chiller component chills the hydrogen before it is delivered to the distribution pump manifold. Dispensing Pumps – The produced and stored hydrogen fuel is then dispensed from the pumps to hydrogen fuel vehicles.

Figure 1:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86f0c0fa-22f0-4a93-9460-b34f04724aa4

PowerTap’s Gen3 Modular H 2 Production and Dispensing Unit

This onsite hydrogen production and dispensing unit uses steam methane reforming (SMR) technology coupled with an advanced CO 2 capture system (CCS) to produce blue hydrogen. The PowerTap Gen3's feedstock in this process is renewable natural gas (RNG), also referred to as biomethane or upgraded biogas. Common sources of RNG include landfills, animal manure, food scraps and wastewater sludge.

PowerTap Gen3’s advanced CCS uses a unique process incorporating a chemical reaction that consumes the CO 2 and produces excess hydrogen. This excess hydrogen is converted into clean renewable electricity via a universal fuel cell and the produced electricity can be fed back into the local electric grid or used to create a renewable microgrid for local power distribution via a universal fuel cell to power the gas/truck stop facility at which the PowerTap unit is located.

PowerTap’s fueling technology can be used to fuel hydrogen cars, trucks, buses, boats material handling and other hydrogen vehicles that need modular onsite hydrogen production and fueling technology. PowerTap’s initial fueling units are being designed to be located at current retail gas stations to dispense hydrogen fuel to automobiles.

Salim Rahemtulla, the President of PowerTap noted “PowerTap is encouraged to be a part of a rapidly developing fuel cell technology industry, which in turn expedites the development and deployment of hydrogen fuel cell products. Larger growth in the deployment of hydrogen fuel cells will mean more hydrogen vehicles and hydrogen fueling demands and greater opportunities for PowerTap’s onsite hydrogen production and fueling infrastructure.”

ABOUT POWERTAP

PowerTap is a California-based hydrogen fueling technology company. PowerTap is leading the charge to build out cost-effective hydrogen fueling infrastructure through its environmentally friendly intellectual property, product design for the modularized and lowest tier production cost of hydrogen, and launch plan. PowerTap technology-based hydrogen fueling stations are located in private enterprises and public stations (near LAX airport) in California, Texas, Massachusetts, and Maryland. Additional information about PowerTap and the Hydrogen Industry may be found at its website at http://www.powertapfuels.com

The majority shareholder of PowerTap is Clean Power Capital Corp. (“Clean Power”), who owns 94.5% of PowerTap. Clean Power’s common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “MOVE”. The shares of Clean Power are also quoted on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol “2K6” and on the OTC Markets under the symbol “MOTNF”.

About Clean Power Capital Corp.

Clean Power is an investment company, that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in its investments.

Learn more about Clean Power by visiting our website at: https://cleanpower.capital/

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Clean Power Contact

Salim Rahemtulla, President

salim@hydrogenfueling.co

PR

Contact

Vito

Palmeri

AMW PR

c: 347.471.4488 | o: 212.542.3146

vito@amwpr.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of PowerTap. Some assumptions include, without limitation, the development of hydrogen powered vehicles by vehicle makers, the adoption of hydrogen powered vehicles by the market, legislation and regulations favoring the use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source, the Company’s ability to build out its planned hydrogen fueling station network, and the Company’s ability to raise sufficient funds to fund its business plan. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. This press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, among other things, the timing and ability of the Company to complete any potential investments or acquisitions, if at all, and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.