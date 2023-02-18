Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Powerful Tunisian trade union defies president with mass protests

02/18/2023 | 09:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Supporters of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) protest in Sfax

SFAX, Tunisia (Reuters) - Thousands of members of Tunisia's powerful UGTT trade union took to the streets of eight cities on Saturday to protest against President Kais Saied's policies, accusing him of trying to stifle basic freedoms including union rights.

The protests in eight cities marked an escalation in the union's confrontation with Saied and followed its criticism of the recent arrests of several anti-government figures including politicians, a journalist, two judges and a senior UGTT official.

The coordinated arrests have raised fears of a wider crackdown on dissent and prompted the U.N. Human Rights Office to call for the detainees' immediate release.

In Saturday's demonstrations, thousands of protesters in the southern city of Sfax carried national flags and banners with slogans including "Stop the attack on union freedoms" and "Cowardly Saied, the union is not afraid.".

Senior UGTT official Othman Jalouli told the crowd Saied's government "wants to silence the voice of the union".

Protests also took pace in the cities of Jendouba, Tozeur, Monastir, Bizerte, Kasserine, Kairouan and Nabeul.

More demonstrations are planned in other cities in the coming days, concluding with a rally in the capital, Tunis, early next month.

Addressing the Sfax protest, Esther Lynch, confederal secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation, said she had come to convey a message of support from 45 million European trade unionists and called for the immediate release of detained union officials.

Prior to the recent wave of arrests, police detained another UGTT official over a strike by toll booth workers last month and launched an investigation into 14 other transport union officials over a different strike.

The UGTT, which has more than a million members and has brought the country to a virtual standstill during strikes, has denounced such measures, saying the government was trying to stifle freedoms of expression in a bid to deflect attention from the country's economic troubles.

Saied, who shut down parliament in 2021, seizing most powers and moving to rule by decree before writing a new constitution, said this week that authorities do not target freedoms, but seek to hold everyone accountable equally.

In his first comments after the arrests, he accused "traitors" of being responsible for price increases and food shortages and wanted to fuel a social crisis.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Helen Popper)

By Tarek Amara


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
10:22aU.S. condemns North Korean ballistic missile launch
RE
10:21aEU 'can move mountains' to supply ammunition to Kyiv, says von der Leyen
RE
10:19aSunak, Harris discuss Ukraine, call the conflict 'a global war'
RE
10:18aRomania investigates doctors suspected of reusing implants from dead patients
RE
10:11aHarris warns against Chinese support for Russia in Ukraine
RE
10:05aSlovenia's ex-president raises 60,000 euros from sale of his old Renault 4
RE
09:42aFashion brand 'Unhidden' brings clothes made for all bodies to London Fashion Week
RE
09:32aUK's Sunak, EU's von der Leyen say 'very good progress' made on N. Ireland issue
RE
09:32aUN allocates $250 million for crises like famine threat in Africa
RE
09:30aTop Israeli diplomat ejected from AU summit as row escalates
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN SAYS "HAVE DETERMINED THA…
2Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit
3Brazil Supreme Court rules Bayer must return $252 million in GMO soy ro..
4U.S. VP Harris agrees to be 'closely aligned' on China with Macron, Sch..
5L'Oreal : 2022, a year alongside our shareholders

HOT NEWS