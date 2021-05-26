Powerful cyclone Yaas destroys homes in India, forces airport closure

(Releads with houses destroyed, floods)
BHUBANESWAR, India, May 26 (Reuters) - A powerful cyclone
destroyed tens of thousands of mud houses in eastern India on
Wednesday, forcing the closure of the busiest regional airport
in Kolkata, as it brought storm surges to coastal areas, the
second such event within a week.
Cyclone Yaas was packing gusts of up to 140 kph (87 mph) as
it hit land, authorities said, days after Tauktae tore up the
western coast, triggering mass evacuations and piling pressure
on authorities battling a deadly second wave of the coronavirus.
Authorities said more than a million people had been moved
out of the storm's path, while television broadcast images of
rough seas, strong winds and rains lashing the state of Odisha,
with shops and homes boarded up.
By noon, the "very severe cyclone" would cross Odisha and
its neighbour, West Bengal, weather officials said.
West Bengal's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, told
reporters that about 20,000 mud houses and temporary shelters
had been damaged in the state.
"I have not seen anything like this before," said another
state minister, Bankim Hazra, after seawater gushed into the
low-lying areas of Sagar island in the Bay of Bengal and the
tourist town of Digha, where a police station was flooded.
"Successive high tides battered the coastline," he added.
"It is inundation all around and villages are cut off."
The state's Kolkata airport was closed to flights until
Wednesday evening.
Cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are common at this time of
year, and often roar ashore, bringing death and destruction to
the coastal areas of both India and neighbouring Bangladesh.
Police said they had rescued 10 people after their boat
capsized near shore in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on
Tuesday. Naval base Chilka is monitoring ships in the area and
is ready for rescue operations, the Indian Navy said.
The devastating wave of virus infections complicated storm
preparations. Odisha officials said they had suspended testing,
vaccination and a door-to-door health survey in the three
districts in the storm's path.
(Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Michael Perry and
Clarence Fernandez)