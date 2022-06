KYIV, June 5 - Powerful explosions were heard early on Sunday in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv, a Reuters witness said.

Smoke was seen in the city following the explosions.

Earlier, air raid sirens were going off across much of Ukraine, including in the Kyiv region. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)