Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Powerful storm rips through Ontario, killing at least two

05/21/2022 | 07:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO (Reuters) - A thunderstorm that nearly packed the power of a tornado rolled through Ontario on Saturday killing at least two people and left parts of Canada's most populous province without power, authorities said.

Emergency crews were inundated with calls after the storm uprooted many trees, disrupting traffic and damaging homes. Police said one person died and two others were injured after a tree fell on their camping trailer in Brant County, in southern Ontario, while a woman in her 70s died after being hit by a tree during the thunderstorm.

Over 340,000 customers were without power due to the severe storms, Hydro One Ltd, Ontario's largest utility said, adding additional resources have been deployed to restore power from extensive damage. Ontario is home to nearly 40% of Canada's 38.2 million population.

Emergency operations have been activated to assess the damage and threats on the ground, said Jim Watson, Mayor of Ottawa, Canada's capital city.

Environment Canada, which issued mobile alert warning of the severe thunderstorms, said wind gusts of 132 kilometers per hour were measured at the peak in some parts.

Residents took to social media to post images of the trail of the destruction by the dangerous storm, which lasted more than two hours.

(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55aRussia's invasion of Ukraine enters fourth month
RE
02:54aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:50aIn Japan, Biden to launch economic plan for region sceptical on benefits
RE
02:47aBiden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox outbreak
RE
02:43aBiden says 'hello' to N.Korea's Kim amid tensions over weapons tests
RE
02:43aBiden says 'hello' to N.Korea's Kim amid tensions over weapons tests
RE
02:25aUkraine rules out ceasefire as fighting intensifies in Donbas
RE
02:22aUkraine rules out ceasefire as fighting intensifies in Donbas
RE
01:59aAnalysis - In sharp switch, Australia votes for climate action
RE
01:35aProtests over Turkish opposition politician's conviction
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. up to 2025
2Automotive Axles : Newspaper Advertisements
3Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit
4Cantargia reports positive preclinical effects in atherosclerosis demon..
5Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

HOT NEWS