Powering Precision Health : Founder Leads Conversation at the Precision Medicine Leaders Summit on Disrupting Precision Health with Next-Generation Proteomics

Powering Precision Health (PPH), the internationally acclaimed Summit focused on precision health and the latest in biomarker research, today announced that its Founder and Chairman, and CEO of Quanterix Kevin Hrusovsky, will lead a panel on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Precision Medicine Leaders Summit’s (PMLS) virtual conference on Disrupting Precision Health with Next-Generation Proteomics.

Fulfilling the true promise for precision health lies in the power of the protein biomarker to see and detect disease at its earliest stages. In this panel discussion, Hrusovsky will interview Kevin Knopp, Ph.D., CEO, 908 Devices, whose company is changing the way biochemical analysis is done and provided at the point of need to accelerate the development and production of therapeutics. By democratizing mass spectrometry, the company is leading a revolution in measurement at a critical inflection point for next-generation Proteomics and its promise to disrupt healthcare. Charlotte Teunissen, Ph.D., UMC Amsterdam, and Tatiana Plavina, Ph.D., Takeda, will also join the panel and explore the potential to harness ultra-sensitive protein quantitation to deliver non-invasive blood testing solutions for homecare use, such as those reliant on a capillary (finger prick) sample or dried blood swab rather than a traditional blood draw.

To register for the conference: https://www.precisionmedicineleaderssummit.com/precision-health/.

Powering Precision Health is the world’s first independent, non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the world’s leading physicians, scientists, innovators, investors and patient advocates together to unveil their latest research on new biomarkers that are revolutionizing precision health. Founded by Kevin Hrusovsky, a widely acclaimed thought leader and visionary in life sciences and personalized medicine, Powering Precision Health is a movement that represents the intersection of new technological capabilities with the latest medical research. It’s rooted in the science of precision medicine, which shows personalized treatments to be an increasingly more effective way to maximize drug efficacy and minimize toxicity. In addition to the impact environmental and lifestyle factors can have on minimizing disease triggers, precision health marks an evolution in the way we approach disease and aims to inspire a full healthcare transformation, from philosophy to approach to outcome. In an industry often plagued by skepticism and marred by false promises, PPH puts science first and brings together stakeholders that span from fundamental research to clinical practice, investors, policy makers, patient advocacy groups, and anyone who embraces the vision of Powering Precision Health. Featuring a distinguished keynote lineup of dignitaries, the Summit unveils groundbreaking approaches to prevention, early diagnosis, and next-generation treatments. Powering Precision Health is supported thanks to the generous contributions of sponsors from a wide range of companies and organizations committed to advancing precision health.

