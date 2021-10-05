Powers Brand Communications Announces Two New Team Members

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powers Brand Communications LLC, the Philadelphia-based public relations and content marketing firm, today announced the hiring of two Assistant Account Executives, Mackenzi Hockensmith and Natalie Snyder. The recent graduates will assist the firm’s Franchise and Consumer practice groups, contributing to the growth of the agency as they begin their new roles.



“As we continue to see an increase in client needs and new business opportunities, it was necessary to expand our team,” explained Vince Powers, Founder and CEO of Powers. “We’re excited to have Natalie and Mackenzi on board. They both will be an immense asset to our team.”

Hockensmith recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Temple University with a concentration in Public Relations. In her time at Temple, she honed her skills interning at Riester Public Affairs and Flackable where she found a passion for storytelling and content creation. Hockensmith also served in numerous leadership positions including Chapter President of the Public Relations Student Society of America.

Snyder, a recent Villanova University graduate, discovered her passion for PR and integrated communications through interning at the Vatican Dicastery for Communication, Moore Digital Agency, and AARP. At Villanova, she refined her craft as an account manager for the Villanova Marketing Group and as Communication Chair and Captain of the Villanova Cheerleading team. Snyder graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a specialization in Public Relations and Advertising.

About Powers Brand Communications LLC

Founded in 2012, Powers Brand Communications LLC is a national public relations and content marketing firm that represents clients ranging from emerging growth companies to national brands. In addition to serving clients in the Consumer and B2B space, we offer a team dedicated to Franchise brands working with both franchisors and franchisees. In 2021, Powers was named a Top Franchise PR Firm by Entrepreneur magazine. For more information, visit https://powersbc.com.

CONTACT

Katie Kring

kkring@powersbc.com

610-644-1022