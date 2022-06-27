Powers need to study all oil options, including Iran, Venezuela -France

* U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, Iran curbing oil output
* Consumer countries pressure producing nations to raise
output
SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany, June 27 (Reuters) - The
international community should explore all options to alleviate
a Russian squeeze of energy supplies that has spiked prices,
including talks with producing nations like Iran and Venezuela,
a French presidency official said on Monday.
Venezuela has been under U.S. oil sanctions since 2019, and
could reroute crude if those restrictions were lifted.
Indirect talks between Iran and the United States to revive
a nuclear deal that could see sanctions on Tehran lifted and its
oil exports resume have been on hold since March, but are due to
resume in Doha soon.
"There are resources elsewhere that need to be explored," a
French official said on the sidelines of a G7 summit in Germany,
when asked about how to alleviate high oil prices.
The outstanding issue between Iran and the United States was
no longer linked to the nuclear dossier but to U.S. terrorism
sanctions, he said.
"So there is a knot that needs to be untied if applicable...
to get Iranian oil back on the market," the official told
reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We have
Venezuelan oil that also needs to come back to the market."
A second official said all options need to be explored given
the stakes, including those involving Iran and Venezuela.
The first official called for a temporary increase in
production from oil-producing nations, and said there would be
an effort to try and convince them to do so.
France wants a planned mechanism to cap the price of oil to
be as broad as possible and not be limited to Russian output,
which the official said could lack efficiency given supply and
demand dynamics.
"We want to consolidate the position of buyers so that we
can be in a better position facing Russia. So we need to
diversify supplies and have an outreach to producing countries,"
the French official said.
"We want producing countries to produce more temporarily to
get over the peak of the crisis."
OUTREACH TO PRODUCERS
The official said that outreach would start with U.S.
President Joe Biden's trip in July to the oil-producing Gulf.
French President Emmanuel Macron was caught by Reuters TV
rushing to tell Biden that he had spoken to United Arab Emirates
President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MbZ), who had
told him that the UAE and Saudi Arabia could barely increase oil
production.
"I had a call with MbZ," Macron was seen telling Biden after
interrupting a conversation between the U.S. leader and his
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on the sidelines of the
G7.
"He told me two things. I'm at a maximum, maximum
(production capacity). This is what he claims ... and then he
said (the) Saudis can increase by 150 (thousands barrels per
day).
"Maybe a little bit more, but they don't have huge
capacities before six months' time," Macron said before being
asked to continue discussions indoors away from cameras.
(Reporting by John Irish and Reuters TV; Editing by Jan Harvey
and Chizu Nomiyama)