PracticeSuite Announces Launch of Authorized Dealer Program

12/17/2020 | 05:57pm EST
SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeSuite Inc, a leading cloud platform provider of Practice Management and Electronic Health Records, announced today the launch of its national Authorized Dealer Program. This initiative gives qualified organizations the opportunity to be a seller and representative of PracticeSuite’s advanced technology for ambulatory medical practices. 

This Program is an exclusive partnership designed to allow qualified dealers the opportunity to earn continual income with the accounts they sell and manage. All dealers become an integral part of the PracticeSuite family as it supports, educates, and assist in them in marketing and sales. PracticeSuite has experienced wide adoption across 163 billing and 60 clinical specialties with a nationwide client-base of 60,000 medical professionals using the system. The program will allow PracticeSuite to increase market share where there’s growing demand by allowing organizations to align with PracticeSuite as an Authorized Dealer, and help meet market demand and bring quality products and services to even more physicians across the nation.

“We’re pleased to offer our new Authorized Dealer Program,” states PracticeSuite CEO, Vinod Nair. “as about 50% of providers are still on legacy systems most of which are not able to meet the ever evolving technology needs of medical practices, particularly during COVID; PracticeSuite’s technology platform provides dealers the best opportunity for enduring revenue far into the future. During today’s difficult times we’re stepping up to offer our nation’s top vendors the ability to provide best of breed technology to their loyal medical practices.”

This added business model will focus on market distribution of PracticeSuite’s Practice Management, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services, along with a host of ancillary products and services. As PracticeSuite’s existing business model focuses on direct and partnership sales, the Authorized Dealer Network will introduce PracticeSuite to new markets, geographical territories and specialties. Authorized Dealers will have the important job of introducing its advanced Practice Management, EHR, and RCM services to new providers and facilities in need of the practice of the future, today.

About PracticeSuite
PracticeSuite is one of the top cloud-based practice management system, electronic health record software, telehealth, patient engagement portal, and RCM services provider. For information on Practice Suite’s Authorized Dealer Program and how to apply, contact Business Development’s Trey Wilson or apply via the PracticeSuite website.

Contact
Trey Wilson
(813) 335-4334
twilson@practicesuite.com


