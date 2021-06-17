Praedicare Inc. : Receives Grant to Evaluate Potential New Drug Regimens for Tuberculosis

Praedicare Inc., a CRO using unique pre-clinical laboratory and proprietary mathematical translation models today announced it has been awarded a two-year, $2.8 million grant by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to evaluate novel TB drug regimens using Praedicare’s in vitro hollow fiber model of Tuberculosis (TB) in identifying potential new drug regimens that shorten treatment times for the disease.

“We are very pleased and grateful that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation recognized the important contribution our earlier HFS-TB studies as well as Praedicare’s unique capabilities to de-risk and speed regimen evaluation especially in the area of this devastating disease,” said Praedicare President and CEO Tawanda Gumbo, MD.

The studies will use Praedicare’s capability and expertise with the hollow fiber system model of TB in combination with its clinical mapping algorithms to evaluate new drug combinations for clinical trials based on predictions of the drugs’ effectiveness in shortening duration of therapy. The study will also include pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic evaluation of the drugs.

TB is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis that most often affects the lungs. TB is spread from person to person through the air. When people with lung TB cough, sneeze or spit, they propel the TB germs into the air. A person needs to inhale only a few of these germs to become infected. Common symptoms of active lung TB are cough with sputum and blood at times, chest pains, weakness, weight loss, fever and night sweats.

TB remains a public health crisis according to the World Health Organization. A total of 1.4 million people died from TB in 2019. Two-thirds of new cases strike India, Indonesia, China, the Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh and South Africa.

About Praedicare

Praedicare Inc. is an end-to-end drug development company, from drug discovery, through preclinical work, to phase IV clinical trials. Praedicare uses preclinical wet lab models mathematically mapped to patients for quantitative prediction of clinical trial outcomes for clinical trial design, significantly reducing clients’ risk, time, and costs of developing safe and effective new drugs. For more information please visit: https://praedicareinc.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005140/en/